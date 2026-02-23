Recognition includes awards in best platform, transition and green bonds

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2026 /CNW/ - CIBC has been recognized by Global Finance for its leadership in sustainable finance at the Global Finance's 2026 Sustainable Finance Awards, including:

Best Bank for Sustainable Finance – Canada

Best Bank for Green Bonds – North America

Best Bank for Transition/Sustainability Linked Loans – North America

Best Platform/Technology Facilitating Sustainable Finance – North America

Best Platform/Technology Facilitating Sustainable Finance – Global

"This recognition reflects the commitment and expertise CIBC brings to every client relationship," said Jacqueline Green, Managing Director and Head, Canadian Corporate Banking, CIBC. "As a longstanding leader within the sustainable finance sector, we look forward to building on these achievements, delivering tailored advice and solutions that help our clients unlock new opportunities for growth."

This follows CIBC's 2025 awards from Global Finance for Best Investment Bank in Canada and three awards in environmental and social sustainability financing. CIBC was also recognized as the 2025 Financial Adviser of the Year in North America by IJInvestor, for its leading innovation and expertise in transactions and advisory work in the energy and infrastructure space.

"CIBC is proud to play a role in shaping the future of sustainable finance," said James Wright, Managing Director and Head, U.S. Corporate Banking, CIBC. "By continually advancing our platform and harnessing innovative technology, we enable our clients to make impactful decisions, supporting their long-term growth and resilience."

The Global Finance Awards recognize leadership in environmental and social sustainability financing, and highlight leading institutions' expertise, advisory and innovation for capital markets clients. Activities in 2025 were considered for both awards.

