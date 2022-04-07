TORONTO, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Katharine B. Stevenson, Chair of the Board of CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM), is pleased to announce that today Ammar Aljoundi was elected by shareholders as a new member of CIBC's Board of Directors. Mr. Aljoundi brings deep experience in finance and business strategy as well as extensive experience in mining, capital markets and banking.

Mr. Aljoundi is CEO and President of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. Previously Mr. Aljoundi was President of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (since 2015) and, before that, served as Agnico's Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to Agnico Eagle, Mr. Aljoundi served in various senior financial roles at Barrick Gold Corporation, including Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice-President of Capital Allocation and Business Strategy and Senior Vice-President of Finance. In addition, he held senior roles at Barrick South America, including Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Aljoundi was also Vice-President Structured Finance at Citibank, Canada.

Mr. Aljoundi holds a Mechanical Engineering degree (with distinction) from the University of Toronto and an MBA (with honours) from Western University.

