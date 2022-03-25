CIBC announces change to fee structure for the Imperial Pools and Income Generation Portfolios Français

CIBC

Mar 25, 2022

TORONTO, March 25, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM), as manager, today announced a change to the fee structure for the Imperial Pools and Income Generation Portfolios (each, a "fund" and collectively, the "funds") listed in Appendix A of this release.

Effective July 1, 2022, the funds will no longer be responsible for paying for certain costs that are currently categorized as operating expenses. There is no impact to unitholders regarding this change.

The benefits to unitholders include a protection from potential increases in certain future operating expenses. Prior to applicable taxes, the MER of each class of each fund is also expected to be less than or equal to the most recently published MER. The Independent Review Committee of the funds has reviewed the introduction of a change in fee structure with respect to the potential conflict of interest matters and provided its positive recommendation, having determined that the change in fee structure achieves a fair and reasonable result for each fund.

Unitholders in the following classes of the funds do not need to approve the change in fee structure. They will be provided with at least 60 days' notice before the implementation of the change, in accordance with applicable securities law:

Class A, Class W, Class T3, Class T4, Class T5,
and Class T6 units.

Appendix A

Imperial Pools 

Imperial Money Market Pool

Imperial Short-Term Bond Pool

Imperial Canadian Bond Pool

Imperial Canadian Diversified Income Pool

Imperial International Bond Pool

Imperial Equity High Income Pool

Imperial Canadian Dividend Income Pool

Imperial Global Equity Income Pool

Imperial Canadian Equity Pool

Imperial U.S. Equity Pool

Imperial International Equity Pool

Imperial Overseas Equity Pool

Imperial Emerging Economies Pool

Income Generation Portfolios

Conservative Income Portfolio

Balanced Income Portfolio

Enhanced Income Portfolio

 

 

