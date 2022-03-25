TORONTO, March 25, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM), as manager, today announced a change to the fee structure for the Imperial Pools and Income Generation Portfolios (each, a "fund" and collectively, the "funds") listed in Appendix A of this release.

Effective July 1, 2022, the funds will no longer be responsible for paying for certain costs that are currently categorized as operating expenses. There is no impact to unitholders regarding this change.

The benefits to unitholders include a protection from potential increases in certain future operating expenses. Prior to applicable taxes, the MER of each class of each fund is also expected to be less than or equal to the most recently published MER. The Independent Review Committee of the funds has reviewed the introduction of a change in fee structure with respect to the potential conflict of interest matters and provided its positive recommendation, having determined that the change in fee structure achieves a fair and reasonable result for each fund.

Unitholders in the following classes of the funds do not need to approve the change in fee structure. They will be provided with at least 60 days' notice before the implementation of the change, in accordance with applicable securities law:

Funds Classes Imperial Pools and Income Generation

Portfolios Class A, Class W, Class T3, Class T4, Class T5,

and Class T6 units.

Appendix A

Imperial Pools Imperial Money Market Pool Imperial Short-Term Bond Pool Imperial Canadian Bond Pool Imperial Canadian Diversified Income Pool Imperial International Bond Pool Imperial Equity High Income Pool Imperial Canadian Dividend Income Pool Imperial Global Equity Income Pool Imperial Canadian Equity Pool Imperial U.S. Equity Pool Imperial International Equity Pool Imperial Overseas Equity Pool Imperial Emerging Economies Pool Income Generation Portfolios Conservative Income Portfolio Balanced Income Portfolio Enhanced Income Portfolio

