TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - CIBC today announced that it is now accepting submissions for its 2025 C² Art Program. The C² Art Program is an initiative designed to help emerging artists make their ambitions a reality with a unique paid opportunity to create and curate their art. The completed artwork will then be exhibited for three months at CIBC's headquarters, CIBC SQUARE.

Program overview:

Applications are open to Canadian artists with two to 10 years of experience.

Selected artists will each be awarded a grant of $25,000 plus an additional $5,000 for material costs, over a six-month period.

During the six-month period, the artists will create a series of works which will be exhibited in a solo exhibition for each artist at CIBC SQUARE.

Artists will receive an all-expenses paid trip to Toronto to attend the opening reception.

to attend the opening reception. Application due date: 11:59 am EST , January 15, 2025

"Art has the power to inspire and connect and is essential to the creation of vibrant and diverse communities," said Claudette Knight, Vice-President, Workplace Design and Experience, CIBC. "The C² Art Program reflects our commitment to supporting creative ambitions by providing artists with the resources needed to create and showcase new and innovative work."

Last year's winners were interdisciplinary artist Laura Hudspith and Roda Medhat, an artist specializing in public art and sculpture.

CIBC invites all artists interested in applying for selection to learn more by visiting the CIBC C² Art Program website.

