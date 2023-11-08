MONTREAL, Nov. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - CIBC and the Montreal Canadiens hockey club announced today they are once again teaming up to help make the ambitions of Quebecers a reality with the return of the "At the heart of our celebrations" contest.

From November 7 to December 8, 2023, ardent fans of the Habs throughout Quebec are invited to visit Canadiens.com/cibc-contest to share their dream, and perhaps see them come to life. Dreams such as skating on the ice at the Bell Centre, or even meeting a Canadiens player!

"At CIBC, our purpose is to support people in achieving their ambitions," said Rosa Trunzo, Senior Vice-President and Region Head, Eastern Canada Region, Personal Banking at CIBC. "Our exceptional partnership with the Montreal Canadiens and this unique initiative to be 'At the heart of our celebrations' reflects our commitment to their dedicated fans and all Quebecers."

By sharing their aspirations, fans have the chance to win one of these incredible experiences with the Canadiens:

1 x VIP Experience for two (Canadiens vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, March 11, 2024 )

) 100 x Toque Kits (Miniature kit which includes a CIBC + Canadiens Toque, $10 Gift Card)

Gift Card) 5 x Montreal Canadiens Jersey + Pair of tickets to a game

10 x Fanatics Jersey

10 x $100 TriColore Sports Coupons

TriColore Sports Coupons 75 x Skating at the Bell Centre Packages

1 x 4 tickets to a Canadiens game packs

1 x $250 TriColore Sport shopping Sprees

Étienne Boulay, a former Canadian Football League (CFL) player and an iconic figure for the Montreal Alouettes, is proud to get involved with the contest this year. "The pursuit of our dreams is essential in life, and I am thrilled to support CIBC's wonderful initiative. As a hockey fan, I encourage all of you, fellow Quebecers, to participate and persevere in pursuing your aspirations. I've always believed that determination is the key to success in life, and it has shaped my professional and personal journey. I am very proud to see CIBC's commitment to the community, providing us all with the opportunity to dream. And, of course, go Habs go!"

