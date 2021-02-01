Partnership completes network of coast-to-coast agreements between CIBC and RE/MAX Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC is pleased to announce it has formed a new partnership with RE/MAX Quebec, the latest in a series of partnerships with RE/MAX to help Canadians achieve their home buying ambitions from coast-to-coast.

With a CIBC Mortgage Advisor, clients have access to expert mortgage advice at every step, all done remotely. The partnership also provides RE/MAX Brokers and Agents access to tools through CIBC, such as a mortgage pre-approval certificate, that will help their clients assess what they can afford before starting their search for a home.

Whether buying their first home, their next home or considering an investment property, RE/MAX clients in Quebec will be able to benefit from CIBC's expert advice in choosing the right mortgage to meet their unique needs.

"In the current economic climate, expert advice on mortgage options can help make the process of buying a home easier," said Tracy Best, Senior Vice-President, Mobile Advice, CIBC. "We're excited to broaden our partnership to help clients in Quebec and across Canada achieve their ambition of owning a home."

"We are very pleased to work with CIBC and its Mobile Mortgage Advisor team. CIBC has a strong reputation in Quebec, as well as in Canada and its advisors offer clients expert advice that fit their home-buying goals. This partnership will allow us to expand our range of mortgage solutions available to property buyers and sellers," said Sylvain Dansereau, Executive Vice-President of RE/MAX Quebec.

This partnership complements CIBC's existing agreements with RE/MAX INTEGRA, supporting clients in Ontario and Atlantic provinces, and RE/MAX Western Canada, supporting clients in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Northwest Territories and Yukon.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada with offices in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

About RE/MAX Quebec



With over 4,343 brokers across 147 offices, RE/MAX puts Québec's biggest sales force at your disposal, which accounts for 43% of the total market share. There are over 120,000 RE/MAX brokers in nearly 110 countries worldwide. For 33 years, RE/MAX has been supporting Opération Enfant Soleil, a non-profit organization that raises funds to help sick children across the province. Since 1988, RE/MAX has raised over $25 million to support the development of high-quality pediatric care for all children in Québec.



SOURCE CIBC

