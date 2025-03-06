Will facilitate construction of elders facility, cultural centre and medical centre

Disponible en français

$100 million towards enabling infrastructure at Enoch Cree Nation's reserve

towards at Enoch Cree Nation's reserve Creating direct and indirect jobs for Indigenous community, west of Edmonton

for Indigenous community, west of Infrastructure to enable elders facility, cultural centre and medical centre

Spurring more than $1 billion in commercial and residential development

EDMONTON, AB, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) reached financial close on a $100 million loan to help the Enoch Cree Nation develop its reserve near Edmonton, Alberta. The agreement enables a future elders facility, a cultural centre and medical centre and more than $1 billion in commercial and residential development.

The enabling infrastructure includes construction of water and wastewater mains, roads and installation of underground utilities at the 256-acre mixed-use development.

Construction image of Enoch Cree Nation Development. (CNW Group/Canada Infrastructure Bank) Construction image of Enoch Cree Nation development. (CNW Group/Canada Infrastructure Bank) Enoch logo (CNW Group/Canada Infrastructure Bank)

The development will diversify the First Nation's economy and create a self-sustaining future for more than 2,800 community members.

The project will also support up to 800 jobs for community members and individuals living in the surrounding areas. Enoch Civil Construction LP, the First Nation's heavy civil construction company, will hold the primary contract for the project as the general contractor.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2027.

The investment follows a $15-million CIB loan in August 2023 towards upgrades to the main transportation artery within the reserve, including pedestrian crossings and a new multi-use pedestrian trail.

Endorsements

Our second investment with the Enoch Cree Nation supports its ongoing work to develop their reserve and create a self-sustaining future for community members. The enabling infrastructure will create jobs and needed road, water and wastewater infrastructure. The end result will be a new mixed-use development with office and retail space and community resources.

Ehren Cory, CEO, Canada Infrastructure Bank

With support from the CIB, the Enoch Cree Nation is modernizing essential infrastructure—wastewater systems, roads, and utilities—in Edmonton, unlocking new opportunities for growth, economic development, and a stronger future for the community.

Hon. Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

This is a historic announcement for Enoch Cree Nation. Like many First Nation communities in Canada, we have struggled to address many infrastructure gaps that hinder our Nation from moving forward. The CIB's Indigenous Community Infrastructure Initiative has allowed our Nation to borrow the necessary capital to address some of the infrastructure gaps that we are currently experiencing at terms that are financially suitable. This funding enables initiatives that are critical to moving First Nations development forward, and I would like to thank the CIB for walking hand-in-hand with us throughout this process. Together we are leading transformative work that will benefit our Nation, and I would implore other levels of government to consider similar initiatives.

Chief Cody Thomas, Enoch Cree Nation

First Nations Finance Authority (FNFA) is proud to support the continued development of the Nation with $194 million in financing for the expansion of River Cree. Providing First Nations' access to capital is key to economic growth, self-sufficiency and building strong, prosperous communities for generations to come.

Ernie Daniels, President and CEO, FNFA

SOURCE Canada Infrastructure Bank

Media contacts: Canada Infrastructure Bank, [email protected]