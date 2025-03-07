The project will generate clean, renewable power and will create approximately 150 jobs during the construction phase.

Glooscap First Nation will hold a majority stake in a joint venture with SWEB Development. The project will be supported by Desjardins Group, which will provide $105.6 million in credit facilities, while Natural Resources Canada will contribute $25 million in grants.

The financing will help fund the installation of wind turbines and associated electricity infrastructure. The project aims to reduce annual emissions by about 221,000 tonnes CO 2 e, equivalent to 1.5% of Nova Scotia's total emissions in 2022.

This clean energy initiative supports the decarbonization of the Nova Scotia electrical grid, contributing to more reliable, affordable electricity for ratepayers and accelerating the province's energy transition.

Nova Scotia aims to achieve 80% of energy from renewables by 2030, with a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from electricity generation by more than 90%.

The CIB's low-cost, long-term financing plays an important role in narrowing the affordability gap between wind generation and alternative emitting sources.

Project revenues from a power purchase agreement with Nova Scotia Power Inc. will be used to repay the CIB loan.

The wind project is expected to begin commercial operations in late 2026, marking an important step forward in the province's transition towards a more sustainable future.

Endorsements

Our latest wind investment in Nova Scotia will further support the province's decarbonization efforts. The wind farm, majority owned by the Glooscap First Nation, will generate clean, renewable power and leverage the province's support for similar projects. The CIB has already backed three wind farms and one energy storage project in the province and a transmission intertie between Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, contributing to the region's efforts to phase out coal generation while creating new economic opportunities.

Ehren Cory, CEO, Canada Infrastructure Bank

The CIB's loan will generate clean affordable energy, while creating jobs that support Nova Scotia's goal to decarbonize the electric grid.

Hon. Sean Fraser, Member of Parliament for Central Nova, on behalf of the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Developers and industry are seeing the opportunity for large-scale wind projects in Nova Scotia. With the Weavers Mountain project, the Mi'kmaq of Nova Scotia and industry are partnering to bring green jobs, help stabilize electricity rates and add more clean electricity to our grid. Advancing wind projects like this one is how we use our natural resource to our best advantage.

Hon. Nova Scotia Energy Minister Trevor Boudreau

As stewards of the land, water and natural resources, we are committed to protecting what sustains us while creating lasting economic opportunities for our people. By owning 51 per cent of the WEB Weavers Mountain Wind project, we are ensuring our community benefits directly while supplying clean energy to Nova Scotia. This initiative will deliver reliable, affordable electricity to ratepayers, generate long-term economic benefits for our Nation and serve as an example of how Indigenous communities can lead meaningful change and build a sustainable future for all.

Chief Sidney Peters, Glooscap First Nation

SWEB Development, in partnership with Glooscap First Nation, is proud to support Canada and Nova Scotia's emission reduction goals through the Weavers Mountain Wind Energy Project. This initiative demonstrates how collaboration can drive clean, affordable electricity solutions. We appreciate the support of the CIB, Natural Resources Canada, and the Desjardins Group in turning this vision into a reality. Projects like Weavers Mountain are key to lowering energy costs, boosting the local economy, and creating jobs for Nova Scotians.

Rory Cantwell, Chief Executive Officer, SWEB Development

This project marks another step forward in Canada's clean energy transition. When we look for financing opportunities, we want to encourage sustainable development and empower communities across the country. Weavers Mountain Wind will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, develop important community partnerships and create jobs for Nova Scotia's economy. Together, we are building a greener, more resilient future for Nova Scotia and beyond.

Guy Cormier, President and CEO, Desjardins Group

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $470.9 billion as at December 31, 2024. In 2025, Desjardins Group is celebrating its 125th anniversary, marking more than a century of focusing its ambitions and expertise on being there for members and clients.

SOURCE Canada Infrastructure Bank

Media contacts: Canada Infrastructure Bank, [email protected]; SWEB Development, Coralee Lewis - Communications and Stakeholder Relations Manager, 902 818 3729, [email protected]; Glooscap First Nation, Rachel Strong - Senior Director, Texture Communications, 416-735-9255, [email protected]