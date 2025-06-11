Will reduce remote community's dependence on costly diesel-generated electricity

New wind turbine and energy storage system in Sanikiluaq, Nunavut to offset up to 70% of diesel energy use

to offset Will help lower electricity cost pressures in one of Canada's most expensive regions for power

in one of most expensive regions for power Project profits will be reinvested in community priorities

SANIKILUAQ, NU, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) has reached financial close on its first investment in Nunavut, supporting a transformative clean energy project in the remote Inuit community of Sanikiluaq.

A $6.7 million loan through the CIB's Indigenous Community Infrastructure Initiative (ICII) will help fund the Anuriqjuak Nukkiksautiit Project (ANP) (pronounced Ah-nur-ick-juu-ack Nook-eek-sow-teet), which includes a 1-megawatt wind turbine and a 1 megawatt-hour energy storage system.

Large, white, cylindrical turbine parts with graphic design, secured on a flatbed truck, being transported in a factory setting. (CNW Group/Canada Infrastructure Bank) NNC (CNW Group/Canada Infrastructure Bank)

This loan comes in addition to an $11.3 million contribution from Natural Resources Canada in support of the Anuriqjuak Nukkiksautiit Project, through the Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities program.

Led by the Inuit-owned Nunavut Nukkiksautiit Corp. (NNC), a subsidiary of Qikiqtaaluk Corp., ANP will replace up to 70%, or 600,000 litres, of the community's diesel use for electricity with renewable electricity. Power generated will be sold to Qulliq Energy Corporation (QEC) and integrated into the local grid.

In development since 2016, ANP is expected to create approximately 20 jobs at the peak of construction and deliver long-term economic benefits through a profit-sharing model. Revenues will support local priorities such as reducing household electricity bills, or providing equipment for schools, daycare and social programs.

Nunavut currently relies entirely on fossil fuels for electricity, with no shared transmission grid. Each community operates its own diesel-powered energy plant, which leads to some of the highest electricity rates in Canada.

Once operational, the project is expected cut emissions by approximately 1,559 tonnes per year. This marks the CIB's second investment in Canada's Far North, following a $100 million loan to the Inuvialuit Energy Security Project in the Northwest Territories.

Endorsements

The CIB is proud to make its first investment in Nunavut as we continue to help residents of the Far North increase their energy security and reduce reliance on imported diesel fuel. Beyond reduced emissions in the region, there are also important community benefits which will improve education, social services and more.

Ehren Cory, CEO, Canada Infrastructure Bank

This project is a big step toward clean, reliable and affordable energy in Nunavut. By replacing most of Sanikiliaq's diesel with wind power, the community will have lower electricity costs and less pollution. As a nation of builders, our government is committed to investing in infrastructure that strengthens communities – especially in the North – where clean energy projects like this help build a more sustainable and self-reliant future.

Hon. Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

The Anuriqjuak Nukkiksautiit Project is a concrete example of Indigenous Peoples' leadership in clean energy and a clean growth future in Canada. This Inuit-owned project is leading the way towards cleaner and more reliable electricity, bringing economic opportunities to Nunavut.

Hon. Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Qulliq Energy Corporation is pleased with the federal government's investment in Nunavut Nukkiksautiit Corporation's (NNC) wind project in Sanikiluaq. This milestone represents transformative progress in Nunavut's transition to clean energy. By integrating renewable energy into the local grid, this project will contribute toward reducing diesel consumption, lowering greenhouse gas emissions, and enhancing energy security for Sanikiluaq. We congratulate NNC for their leadership and the Government of Canada's commitment to advancing a sustainable future for Nunavut.

Ernest Douglas, CEO, Qulliq Energy Corporation

Nunavut Nukkiksautiit Corporation is proud to be a leader in the clean energy transition in Nunavut, working alongside communities across the Qikiqtani Region to implement clean energy solutions that enable social, environmental, and economic prosperity for Qikiqtani Inuit. Energy sovereignty in the Arctic is more pressing each and every day as we continue to feel the real impacts of climate change in Nunavut. The Anuriqjuak Nukkiksautiit Project represents an energy future that prioritizes Inuit rights and environmental sustainability to ensure future generations have access to a safe, clean environment for many years to come.

Harry Flaherty, President & CEO of Qikiqtaaluk Corporation & Group of Companies, of which, Nunavut Nukkiksautiit Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary

I fully support the wind project, it benefits the community as a whole socially, economically, and environmentally. It also shows Sanikiluaq is willing to be a supportive partner of projects like these in the future.

Johnny Appaqaq, Mayor of Sanikiluaq

I am proud that the Hamlet of Sanikiluaq is an enthusiastic supporter of green energy. I will continue to support measures that use technology and innovation to give our community greater energy independence and lessen our carbon footprint. This project is the first of its kind in Nunavut and we hope the success of this project allows for more projects of this type to happen throughout the Territory.

Rob Hedley, Senior Administrative Officer, Hamlet of Sanikiluaq

