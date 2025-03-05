Essential energy connection to enhance grid capacity and reliability

CIB commits $217 million towards interprovincial transmission line

towards interprovincial transmission line Working to finalize WMA loan to finance initial Indigenous ownership stake

Intertie a component of economic reconciliation with Indigenous communities

with Indigenous communities 587 jobs are expected at peak of construction and $105 million in GDP.

DARTMOUTH, NS, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) has closed $217 million in equity financing to enable a new transmission line linking Nova Scotia (NS) and New Brunswick (NB) which will improve the reliability of interprovincial power grids and support the expansion of renewable energy production.

The CIB investment will help Nova Scotia construct the 160-kilometre, 345-kilovolt transmission line parallel to the existing connection from Onslow, NS, to Salisbury, NB.

Additionally, the CIB is working with Wskijinu'k Mtmo'taqnuow Agency Ltd. (WMA), the economic development partnership owned by the 13 Mi'kmaw First Nations in Nova Scotia to complete a complimentary equity loan. WMA was established to enhance participation in activities that will create economic benefits for the communities. The loan will enable WMA to acquire an ownership stake in the project, utilizing the CIB's Indigenous Equity Initiative.

The CIB's low-cost equity is expected to save Nova Scotia electricity ratepayers approximately $200 million. A filing to the Nova Scotia Utility Review Board is expected in early April. Construction is expected to be completed in Fall 2028.

Construction of the transmission line is expected to support approximately 587 direct and indirect jobs, generate $105 million in GDP and will serve as an example of interprovincial collaboration.

The project, to be named Wasoqonatl, will be owned by a limited partnership between Nova Scotia Power Inc. (NSPI) and the CIB, through a regulated utility corporation. Wasoqonatl, pronounced wa•so•hgo•na•dêl, means "illuminate" or "keep light on" in Miꞌkmawiꞌsimk (the Mi'kmaw language).

The new regulated utility corporation will be responsible for building, owning and operating the Nova Scotia section of the transmission line, and will be funding the section located in New Brunswick. New Brunswick Power will build, own and operate the New Brunswick section of the project.

Interprovincial energy infrastructure improves trade of electricity, helps Canada's grid be more resilient and strengthens energy security and affordability for Canadians.

To date, the CIB has committed $743 million towards five energy projects in Atlantic Canada, including three wind farms, energy storage infrastructure and this essential transmission intertie. This is the CIB's first project equity investment.

The CIB's Clean Power sector, which has a target of at least $10 billion in investments, is dedicated to addressing financing gaps in new projects such as renewables, transmission, district energy systems and energy storage.

Natural Resources Canada is also announcing funding through its Electricity Predevelopment Program:

$3 .1 million to NS Power to support predevelopment activities related to the Wasoqonatl Reliability Intertie. This funding is in addition to $9 .5 million provided to NB Power from the Strategic Interties Predevelopment Program;

.1 million to NS Power to support predevelopment activities related to the Wasoqonatl Reliability Intertie. This funding is in addition to .5 million provided to NB Power from the Strategic Interties Predevelopment Program; $12 .6 million to NB Power to advance predevelopment work related to the Mactaquac Life Achievement Project, which will help NB Power ensure the station can operate to its intended 100-year lifespan with a modified approach to maintenance and adjusting and replacing equipment over time, and enhance fish passage;

.6 million to NB Power to advance predevelopment work related to the Mactaquac Life Achievement Project, which will help NB Power ensure the station can operate to its intended 100-year lifespan with a modified approach to maintenance and adjusting and replacing equipment over time, and enhance fish passage; An additional $14 million to the $11 .5 million previously announced to NS Power to support effective adaptation, scalability, and readiness for the integration and control of new clean energy infrastructure.

The Wasoqonatl project is an important investment towards critical electricity infrastructure in Atlantic Canada. The high-power transmission line will help Nova Scotia and New Brunswick develop enhanced grid connectivity while minimizing costs for ratepayers. By deploying our first equity transaction, the CIB is advancing an impactful project which had faced affordability challenges while creating new jobs and economic opportunities.

Ehren Cory, CEO, Canada Infrastructure Bank

This federal government is a key partner with provinces, territories, Indigenous groups, and industry as we work together to build a 21st-century clean energy economy. The grids of the future not only represent the next step of nation-building for our country: they also place affordability and reliability at their core. The NB-NS transmission line is a great example of a project that will accomplish those goals in Atlantic Canada while also advancing economic reconciliation. Today's investment in clean electricity in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick will create jobs, drive economic growth, and position Atlantic provinces to take advantage of the economic opportunities presented by the clean economy, now and for generations to come.

Hon. Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

More than ever, ensuring Canadian energy security is at the forefront of our priorities and the Government of Canada stands ready to work with Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and other provinces to support interprovincial trade, including first nations. Building a clean, affordable, and reliable electricity grid is central to Canada's efforts to tackle climate change and build a prosperous economy. Today's announcement is another testimony to our country's leadership.

Hon. Darren Fisher, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

The new transmission line will increase energy resilience, forging a connection between the provinces of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, ensure access to cleaner energy sources, reduce the cost of energy, and provide local economic benefits, at the same time it advances economic reconciliation in partnership with the Mi'kmaw Communities.

Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and MP for Sydney – Victoria on behalf of The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

The Nova Scotia – New Brunswick intertie is a key action in our Clean Power Plan. It will help us add more clean electricity to our grid and create new opportunities to trade electricity with our neighbours. It will increase reliability with a stronger connection to New Brunswick and it's a good example of provinces, utilities and First Nations partners working together to make Nova Scotia a clean energy powerhouse.

Hon. Trevor Boudreau, Nova Scotia Minister of Energy

We are committed to working with partners to advance priority projects to the benefit of all parties. This project is an example of our commitment to working with our neighbouring provinces to build critical infrastructure that will provide greater reliability and energy security, ultimately benefitting customers in both provinces. Federal support through investments in transmission infrastructure and clean energy projects is key to supporting the transition to a clean, affordable and reliable electricity grid.

Hon. René Legacy, Deputy Premier, Minister responsible for Energy

New Brunswick government

The WMA is a proud partner in this project enhancing energy reliability for both Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Our equity investment will advance economic opportunity for the communities we serve, returning financial benefit to the Mi'kmaw in Nova Scotia.

Crystal Nicholas, President, Wskijinu'k Mtmo'taqnuow Agency Ltd.

Together, we're building more than just infrastructure. We're building connections – across communities, cultures, utilities and provinces. We're building a legacy of partnership and progress and ensuring that Mi'kmaw communities have a meaningful stake in Nova Scotia's clean energy transition. Through secured low-cost financing with our partners, this collaboration is also helping to lower the cost of the project for our customers.

Peter Gregg, CEO, Nova Scotia Power Inc.

NB Power and Nova Scotia Power have built a strong partnership with regional collaboration on many successful projects over the years. We value these partnerships as they help us meet our strategic goals and key priorities, such as grid modernization. This project is an example of our long-standing relationship that will increase the reliability, redundancy and stability in New Brunswick while making way for new renewable energy sources which will directly benefit both New Brunswick and Nova Scotia customers.

Lori Clark, NB Power, President and CEO

