Addressing the need for more urban electric vehicle charging infrastructure

Installation of up to 1,500 affordable and accessible fast charging ports

Deployments focused on high-density urban areas nationwide

Providing Canadians with access to convenient and reliable charging options

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) and JOLT have announced a $194 million loan agreement to enable the expansion of JOLT's electric vehicle (EV) charging network across Canada. The CIB investment will facilitate the installation of up to 1,500 new curbside EV chargers in urban centres, ensuring Canadians have access to convenient charging options.

JOLT's EV charging stations combine innovative technology with affordable, fast charging for a reliable user experience. Each station provides up to 7 kWh of free, fast charging per car per day, equivalent to approximately 50 kilometres of driving range.

The CIB and JOLT's partnership supports the goal of increasing the quantity and availability of electric vehicle charging options which will make EV ownership more accessible.

By providing loans for the build-out of EV charging infrastructure, the CIB aims to alleviate consumer range anxiety, accelerate EV adoption and significantly reduce transportation sector emissions.

Through the Charging and Hydrogen Refuelling Infrastructure Initiative (CHRI), the CIB collaborates with leading EV charging network owners and operators to accelerate the private sector's rollout of large-scale charging infrastructure across Canada. This project marks the CIB's fourth CHRI investment and its third in EV charging infrastructure.

To date, the CIB has invested approximately $650 million towards the deployment of approximately 5,500 public fast charging ports.

Endorsements

By investing in expanding EV charging infrastructure, we are supporting Canadians' need for accessible and convenient charging points in urban centres. Our strategic partnership with JOLT highlights a commitment to supporting the deployment of innovative technology which will create jobs and remove a potential barrier to EV adoption.

Ehren Cory, CEO, Canada Infrastructure Bank

Curbside fast charging is critical to the transition to electric vehicles, and providing fast, free charging to those who do not have access to off-street charging is JOLT's goal for its expansion in Canada. JOLT's partnership with the CIB is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation and sustainability. By expanding our EV charging infrastructure, we are making electric vehicle ownership more accessible and convenient for all Canadians.

Doug McNamee, Chief Executive Officer, JOLT

With loans to support JOLT's expansion of 1,500 EV fast chargers in urban centres, the CIB aims to reduce range anxiety and accelerate EV adoption in order to reduce carbon emissions.

The Hon. Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

