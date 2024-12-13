First Nations community hub to deliver essential services to 10,000+ members

CIB and RBC are jointly financing the energy-efficient retrofit of Thunder Bay's Matawa Training and Wellness Centre, which delivers training, education, health, social services to nine First Nations communities.

Energy efficient upgrades expected to help facility reduce energy consumption by approximately 70 per cent.

by approximately 70 per cent. The Centre will employ up to 300 local people by 2026.

THUNDER BAY, ON, Dec. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB), Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), and Matawa First Nations Management (Matawa) have reached financial close on the Matawa Training and Wellness Centre Retrofit. The CIB is lending $15 million through its Indigenous Community Infrastructure Initiative (ICII), in addition to RBC's $5 million of financing, to support the project located in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

The collective financing supports the environmentally sustainable revitalization of the new community hub whose staff will deliver essential education, health, social services, and community programming to more than 10,000 Matawa First Nations community members and families.

The facility addresses a critical infrastructure gap for the nine First Nations member communities by centring Kiikenomaga Kikenjigewen Employment and Training Services, Matawa Health Co-operative and Awashishewiigiihiwaywiin ̶ Matawa's social services department ̶ into one location.

The Centre is expected to provide more than 20,000 social, health, and holistic care appointments each year, significantly improving current standard and access to these critical services.

Energy efficient upgrades that are planned as part of this retrofit project include electrical systems, heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment. The redeveloped building is expected to reduce energy consumption by approximately 70 per cent, according to a RETScreen Clean Energy Management assessment completed for this project.

This project is financed through the ICII, whereby the CIB is investing in infrastructure projects providing a direct benefit to Indigenous communities.

The Matawa-member communities who will benefit from the revitalized centre include: Aroland First Nation, Constance Lake First Nation, Eabametoong First Nation, Ginoogaming First Nation, Long Lake #58 First Nation, Marten Falls First Nation, Neskantaga First Nation, Nibinamik First Nation and Webequie First Nation. The Matawa Training and Wellness Centre is anticipated to open by the spring of 2025.

______________________________ 1 Energy consumption reduction estimate is based on a RETScreen Clean Energy Management analysis completed for the 2025 Matawa Training & Wellness Centre revitalization project. All energy efficiency claims related to this retrofit are made solely by the Matawa Training and Wellness Centre.

Endorsements

This partnership with Matawa First Nations Management (Matawa) reflects the power of collaboration in supporting the needs of the Matawa First Nations community. Together, we are modernizing the Training and Wellness Centre to ensure that accessible, high-quality health care and social services are available to everyone. As the Canada Infrastructure Bank's first retrofit project in an Indigenous community, this initiative highlights the importance of working together to advance the health, well-being, and resilience of First Nations communities across Canada.

The Hon. Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay-Superior North on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Our investment in the Matawa Training and Wellness Centre, through our Indigenous Community Infrastructure Initiative, marks our first investment in a First Nation Retrofit project. Our partnership will make an impact for the 10,000 community members who will benefit from the education, health, social services, and community programming offered through the transformed centre.

Ehren Cory, CEO, Canada Infrastructure Bank

RBC is pleased to work with the CIB and Matawa Training and Wellness Centre to finance the revitalization of an important community hub that enables the education and wellbeing of generations of Indigenous community members. Supporting the resilience, environmentally sustainable development and advancement of Indigenous communities in this way is important in order for Canada to achieve a successful transition to net zero.

Chinyere Eni, Head, RBC Origins

We are grateful that, after purchasing this unused property in Thunder Bay 4 short years ago, we now have the finish line within sight. Having reached financial close on loan financing with the Canada Infrastructure Bank and the Royal Bank of Canada, we are looking forward to the spring 2025 completion of the Matawa Training and Wellness Centre. It will be a place where Indigenous people and communities can heal and grow within a wrap-around and culturally sensitive approach.

Rosemary Moonias, President, Matawa First Nations Management Board of Directors

