The CIB committed $33 million to the Tilley Solar project, located 200 kilometres southeast of Calgary in Newell, Alberta, on Treaty 7 Territory. The total project cost is $52 million and will include the economic interests of the Alexander First Nation and FNpower, an Indigenous-owned organization dedicated to empowering First Nation community ownership and participation in the emerging renewable energy industry.

The CIB's investment towards the solar facility advances First Nation economic participation in the clean energy transition, along with improving grid stability and reliability by adding needed electricity generation.

With First Nations in an ideal position to take on meaningful ownership and drive economic reconciliation opportunities, this project demonstrates a First Nation-led initiative actively participating in the renewable energy industry while aiding in diversifying the sector.

The 23.6-megawatt solar farm, which includes 69,450 fixed-tilt solar photovoltaic panels, will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Alberta by approximately 14,200 tonnes annually.

The sustainable, large-scale energy project will support long-term socio-economic benefits for the Nation and their partners. The project will generate more than 280 full-time jobs at peak and is estimated to create $14 million in direct labour income and add $6 million of indirect labour income.

In collaboration with the Alberta Indigenous Clean Energy Initiative, led by PrairiesCan, Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) contributed $1 million to Alexander First Nation towards its investment in the Tilley Solar Project. The ISC support advances reconciliation in securing First Nation ownership of the clean power project.

Following the CIB's recent investment in the Deerfoot and Barlow Solar projects in Calgary, Tilley Solar represents the CIB's second Indigenous Community Infrastructure Initiative clean power investment to reach financial close in Alberta.

The CIB will continue to collaborate with First Nation, Métis and Inuit communities on infrastructure projects in partnership with, and for the benefit of Indigenous communities across Canada.

Endorsements

Directly impacting the Alexander First Nation through job creation and long-term economic prosperity, our investment in the Tilley Solar Project will help foster economic reconciliation while advancing a more sustainable grid. Our collective approach to project development sets an example for future partnerships of Indigenous leadership in renewable projects that can be replicated across Canada.

Ehren Cory, CEO, Canada Infrastructure Bank

With the CIB's investment in the Tilley Solar Facility, the renewable energy sector will continue to expand as Indigenous communities lead the way in the transition toward a greener economy. Projects like the Tilley Solar Facility help ensure that Indigenous communities continue to benefit economically while contributing to the transition toward a greener renewable energy sector for generations to come.

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure, and Communities

I would like to thank the CIB for their tremendous support and dedication to the Tilley Solar Project. This signifies the economic viability of the project for our Nation for many years to come. With that comes long-term careers/jobs for our Nation members, consistent revenue for the Nation, and our footprint into the green energy space. I would also like to thank and congratulate Alexander Business Centre, First Nation Power Development, and Concord Green Energy for their unwavering hard work and commitment to bring this project into fruition. I am beyond excited to see the end product as a green energy source which is important to us as First Nations people who are stewards of the land. Hiy hiy

Chief George Arcand Jr, Alexander First Nation

It is with great pride that we were able to complete this investment that will generate a consistent revenue stream for our Nation over the next 30 years. I want to thank our partners – the CIB for their tremendous support and commitment to ensuring this investment would be financially viable for our Nation, First Nation Power Development for all their hard work to pull this project together and for including Alexander First Nation, and Concord Green Energy and Concord Pacific for their commitment to ensuring this project is majority owned by its First Nations Partners and for providing the financial support we needed. We look forward to more clean energy projects as we see combining environmental stewardship and economic participation as the future business model for our Nation.

Ian Arcand, Chief Executive Officer, Alexander Business Corporation

Having worked for First Nation communities over the last 15 years, it's been incredible to witness the evolution in economic participation. The Alexander First Nation and Alexander Business Corp demonstrate that First Nations people can create their own methods for meaningful economic participation, especially in emerging industries like the renewable energy sector. For this project we were very fortunate to have met an industry partner that understands the importance of inclusion and how to build meaningful relationships; Concord Green Energy is setting the bar for economic reconciliation within the energy industry. Most importantly, the partnership would not have been possible without the support of the Canada Infrastructure Bank who are truly looking out for the interests of the Indigenous partners.

Firman Latimer, CEO, First Nation Power Development

This great partnership with Chief George Arcand and the Alexander First Nation is our second major solar project with Alberta First Nations. We have been seeing this sector grow in Alberta and look to scale up on more projects in solar and hydro like Amisk Hydroelectric on the Peace River.

Terry Hui, President and CEO, Concord Pacific Group

Indigenous leadership in the clean energy space is resulting in more job-creating projects that will deliver affordable, reliable, and clean power to communities. The Alexander First Nation's Tilley Solar Project is an innovative example of economic reconciliation, as we build our net-zero future. The Government of Canada is pleased to support this vital work.

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

The Tilley Solar project will reduce carbon emissions, contribute to a greener and more sustainable economy, and support Indigenous Peoples continuing to be leaders in green energy. Alexander First Nation's equity purchase of the project will advance the Nation's economic prosperity with the creation of jobs and mentorships for their community members. Congratulations to Alexander First Nation on the financial close of the Tilley Solar Project.

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services

The efforts of the Alexander First Nation to embrace partnerships and collaboration to bring this project forward are commendable. Job creation from partnerships on clean energy projects is exactly what we need to be considering today. I look forward to seeing future economic developments that follow Alexander First Nation's example of creating sustainable energy and community opportunity.

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

I am truly pleased to see such incredible support from the CIB for the Tilley Solar Project. Economic reconciliation starts with action, and this is an amazing step in the right direction towards a brighter future for our province. This project will provide immense economic benefit to Alexander First Nation, creating jobs and long-term economic stability. Prosperity for Indigenous communities across Alberta is vital to ensure we all move forward together, and investments in projects like these is an amazing example of such work. I tip my cap to all the important work that went into this, and I look forward to seeing this project come to fruition.

Rick Wilson, Alberta Minister of Indigenous Relations

Learn More:

Canada Infrastructure Bank

Alexander Business Corporation

First Nation Power Development

Concord Pacific

SOURCE Canada Infrastructure Bank

For further information: Media contact: Canada Infrastructure Bank, [email protected]