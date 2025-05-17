First Air Canada service into Naples, Italy

Non-stop Montréal- Naples flights operate four days a week

Complements airline's non-stop flights to Rome , Milan , Venice

MONTRÉAL, May 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Canada's newest international flight from Montréal touched down this morning in Naples, Italy, the gateway to the Amalfi coast. This flight marks the first Air Canada service to Naples and is the airline's fourth non-stop connection between Canada and Italy.

Air Canada’s newest international flight from Montréal touched down this morning in Naples, Italy, the gateway to the Amalfi coast. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"We are thrilled to inaugurate new, non-stop service between Canada and Naples, a scenic new destination in Air Canada's global network and our fourth in the Italian market. With the beauty of the Amalfi Coast or the ruins of Pompeii not far away, this new service from our growing Transatlantic hub in Montréal will make it even easier for our customers to explore all that Naples and Southern Italy has to offer. This new route not only unites two great cities, but also further connects two great countries," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer and President, Cargo.

"Having served the Italian market since 2005, Air Canada remains steadfast in our commitment to fostering tourism and connecting families and businesses across Canada and Italy. This summer, we are proud to offer even more options for our customers, with up to 39 weekly flights and over 13,000 weekly seats from Canada into Naples, Rome, Milan and Venice," Mr. Galardo concluded.

"I am delighted to celebrate the launch of this new direct flight between Montréal and Naples — two vibrant and historic cities. This connection is more than a flight route between two destinations, it represents a gateway to deepen an already strong partnership between Canada and Italy including to further reinforce our collaborations in business, innovation, education, culture, and much more. I look forward to seeing how this bridge across the Atlantic will spark ideas, strengthen communities, and bring our peoples even closer together," said Elissa Golberg, Canadian Ambassador to Italy.

"Air Canada's new route will further increase the already impressive number of Canadians choosing to visit Italy, providing a valuable boost to our tourism sector. It is also a timely and welcome initiative, as Naples is set to host the prestigious America's Cup sailing competition in 2027. I am confident that this exceptional event will attract many Canadian visitors, who will take full advantage of the new Air Canada connection," said H.E. Alessandro Cattaneo, Italian Ambassador to Canada.

Schedule

Flight Departs Arrives Days of Week 2025 Operating dates AC882 Montréal 19:35 Naples 09:40 +1 day Tues, Wed, Fri, Sat May 16 to Oct. 24 AC883 Naples 11:35 Montréal 14:45 Wed, Thurs, Sat, Sun May 17 to Oct. 25

Visit aircanada.com to book your flights

The flights will be operated on Air Canada's flagship aircraft, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Customers can choose from three classes of service: Economy, Premium Economy, and Air Canada Signature Class, offering customers superior comfort and convenience in an exclusive cabin, with spacious lie-flat seating, personalized service, fine cuisine, extra baggage allowance and access to priority airport services.

Travelling internationally?

Visit Air Canada's Travel Ready Hub for the latest government entry requirements. Customers are responsible for ensuring they meet all government entry requirements, including holding the correct travel documents, visas, any required health certificates, and all other eligibility requirements for any flights they purchase.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada's climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada's TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

