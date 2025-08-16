MONTRÉAL, Aug. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Canada today said that, in response to CUPE commencing strike action, a lockout of the 10,000 flight attendants at Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) had begun. The lockout took effect at 1:30 am Eastern Time on August 16, 2025. This step became necessary because at 0:58 am Eastern Time CUPE commenced strike action.

On August 13th, Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge served CUPE a statutory 72-hour lockout notice in response to the union's own 72-hour strike notice. The carriers have since been gradually reducing their schedules of about 700 daily flights to manage the labour disruption created by CUPE's strike notice. Some 130,000 customers will be impacted each day that the suspension continues. At this time, Air Canada remains engaged and committed to negotiate a renewal to its collective agreement with CUPE.

Air Canada is strongly advising affected customers not to go to the airport unless they have a confirmed ticket on an airline other than Air Canada or Air Canada Rouge. Air Canada will notify customers with imminent travel of additional cancelled flights and their options. For those customers due to travel soon whose flights are not yet cancelled, Air Canada has put in place a goodwill policy to allow them to rebook their travel or obtain a credit for future travel. For more information customers should visit aircanada.com/action.

Air Canada deeply regrets the effect the labour disruption is having on customers.

