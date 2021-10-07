CIAC selected as one of Canadian HR Reporter's Best Places to Work for 2021

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada (CIAC) is proud to announce that it has been included in the Canadian HR Reporter's Best Places to Work 2021.

The report recognizes companies as one of the best places to work for company culture, diversity, employee engagement, and employee programs based on CIAC's submission from employees.

"At CIAC, our people philosophy prioritizes the health and well-being of our team as whole people whose lives and performance are impacted by events outside the normal workplace and working hours. We aim to ensure everyone leaves their workday feeling at least as good, if not better than when they started their day," said Bob Masterson, President and CEO of CIAC. "The fact that were able to maintain this approach and that staff continued to feel engaged through a pandemic, work from home environment, is truly thanks to the remarkable people that make up our team."

To be considered, organizations had to complete an in-depth submission with questions looking at key factors such as: employee engagement, turnover rates, average tenure of staff, compensation and benefits, health and wellness programs, diversity initiatives, professional development, corporate culture, flexible work options, reward and recognition and green programs.

Companies were then sent a link to an online employee survey to be circulated internally within their organization. The survey asked employees to rate their company across a range of metrics on employee satisfaction. An employer needed to achieve an overall satisfaction rating of at least 80 per cent to be recognized as a Best Place to Work. This year, 37 employers made the list.

See CIAC's profile page in HR Reporter here.

SOURCE Chemistry Industry Association of Canada

For further information: Julie Fortier, Director, Communications, [email protected], 613-237-6215 ext. 252, C: 613-324-4209

Related Links

www.canadianchemistry.ca/

