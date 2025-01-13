OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Greg Moffatt has been selected as the new President and CEO of the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada (CIAC) effective today.

Greg Moffatt, President and CEO of the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada. (CNW Group/Chemistry Industry Association of Canada)

"Following a thorough and highly competitive process, Greg emerged as the clear choice to lead the CIAC into the future and the Board of Directors was excited to confirm him in this role," said Rocky Vermani, Chair of the CIAC Board of Directors and Senior Vice President, Sustainability and Innovation with NOVA Chemicals. "Greg brings significant experience in Public Affairs and is very knowledgeable of our chemistry industry, our issues, our people, and the importance of Responsible Care® in guiding everything we do."

Greg has an extensive history with CIAC, having served with the association for nearly nine years in many roles, including: Regional Director – Western Canada, Senior Director – Business & Economics, and Vice-President - Policy and Corporate Secretary. For the past year, he has served as the Executive Vice President leading on a range of important files while overseeing CIAC operations. His extensive experience and hands-on familiarity with the association instills trust in the transition process with members, staff, and other stakeholders.

"As we continue to advance the critical role of chemistry and plastics in shaping a sustainable, competitive, and innovative economy, I am committed to championing Responsible Care and driving strategic advocacy for Canada's chemistry and plastics sector," said Greg. "By fostering industry impact through collaboration and maintaining the highest standards of integrity and accountability, we are paving the way for growth in a sector that is essential to the Canadian and global economy and that benefits both society and the environment."

Greg has demonstrated a dedication to fulfill CIAC's vision while embracing the ethic of Responsible Care: "Do the right thing and be seen doing the right thing." Known in the industry as a capable and forward-thinking leader, CIAC's Board of Directors is confident Greg is the right person to navigate a complex political and economic landscape for the chemistry and plastics sector.

"CIAC and its members recognize the tremendous effort and dedication outgoing President and CEO, Bob Masterson, gave to the industry throughout his 15 years with the association and nine as its leader," said Rocky. "During his tenure, Bob was instrumental in helping the association grow into one of the premier advocacy groups in Canada."

