CIAC congratulates Canada's new government and looks to continuing to work with all parties on solutions for a better future

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - The Chemistry Industry Association of Canada (CIAC) wishes to congratulate Canada's new Liberal Government in forming the 44th Parliament and is eager to continue the important work of collaborating with all parties on solutions to Canada's most pressing issues.

The federal government has committed to the goal of net-zero carbon emissions for all of Canada by 2050. To achieve these ambitious goals, Canadians will require chemistry-based solutions. It is vital that the Canadian chemistry and plastics sectors remain competitive to attract world-class investments. This will require broad-based policies and targeted measures including promoting innovation and enabling a circular economy.

"We are looking forward to working with the federal government on strengthening the economy through innovation investment in the areas of net-zero industrial transformation and developing a circular economy for plastics," said Bob Masterson, President and CEO of CIAC.

"The chemistry sector is the solutions provider that will enable a cleaner and greener future for Canada and the world. From wind turbines and solar panels, to green building materials and low emission vehicles, to medical equipment and clean drinking water, chemistry and plastics are vital to our economy, ensuring a safe, sustainable, high-quality of life for all Canadians while creating some of the lowest carbon-intensive products on the planet."

Quick facts:

CIAC represents over 100 members and partners in the Canadian chemistry and plastics sectors

70 000 different products Canadians use every day are made with chemistry and plastics

95% of all manufactured products are made with chemistry and plastics

It is the 3rd largest manufacturing sector in Canada

The sector is responsible for $85 billion in shipments of chemistry and plastics products in 2020: $55 billion in chemistry and $30 billion in plastics

The chemistry and plastics industry are responsible for 197 000 Canadian jobs: 88,600 in chemistry and 108,400 in plastics

