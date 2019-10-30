CI Financial Announces Strategic Partnership with d1g1t

The d1g1t enterprise wealth management platform will be deployed across the firm's wealth advisory business units

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - CI Financial Corp. ("CI") (TSX:CIX) announced today that it is entering into a strategic partnership with leading fintech firm d1g1t Inc., provider of the first enterprise wealth management platform powered by institutional-grade analytics and risk management tools. As part of the agreement, CI will deploy the d1g1t technology platform across the firm's advisory businesses and is making an equity investment in d1g1t equal to 9.5% of the company. Proceeds from the investment will be used to further product innovation and accelerate d1g1t's commercial expansion.

Recently named to the CIX Top 20 List, d1g1t has set its sights on revolutionizing the wealth management industry and is rapidly establishing itself as an innovator in the space. The company's enterprise wealth management platform allows an entire organization to share real-time intelligence about clients, portfolios and the business. d1g1t has been deployed in numerous leading wealth advisory firms, allowing them to seamlessly and scalably provide the exceptional advice and service experience that today's clients demand.

"The future of wealth management will involve the combination of human advisors enabled by best-in-class technology," said Darie Urbanky, President and Chief Operating Officer of CI, who will join d1g1t's board of directors. "We've been looking for the right platform for a while and are very excited to partner with d1g1t's experienced team. The d1g1t platform will help us scale up the high-value, human services that will set us apart in an increasingly digital world."

"This partnership with CI Financial, one of the country's largest independent wealth management companies, is a strong validation of the team we've put together and the hard work that's gone into creating a new advisory platform that takes the industry into the future," said Dr. Dan Rosen, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of d1g1t. "We look forward to working with the CI team to provide the firm's advisors, as well as the management team, with a whole new set of capabilities that elevate the quality of their client engagement, show value to their clients, and grow the business."

"Canadians' need for financial advice has never been greater and CI is committed to being the leader in wealth management by supporting our advisors with state-of-the art infrastructure and effective, data-driven tools to continue to enhance the services we provide to our clients," said Kurt MacAlpine, CI Chief Executive Officer.

About CI Financial Corp.

CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX) is an independent Canadian company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI held approximately $177 billion in fee-earning assets as of September 30, 2019. Its primary operating businesses are CI Investments Inc., Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd., CI Private Counsel LP, GSFM Pty Ltd., WealthBar Financial Services Inc., and BBS Securities Inc. Further information is available at www.cifinancial.com.

About d1g1t Inc.

d1g1t is the industry's first enterprise wealth management platform powered by institutional-grade analytics and risk management tools that allows firms to elevate the quality of their advice and demonstrate its value to clients. Through a single integrated solution that covers the entire advisory lifecycle, d1g1t provides wealth management firms with a whole new set of capabilities they've never had before. Headquartered in Toronto, the company was founded and is led by an experienced financial technology team who have developed leading enterprise portfolio systems for many of the world's banks, institutional asset managers, hedge funds and regulators. Visit d1g1t.com to learn more. Follow d1g1t Inc. on LinkedIn.

