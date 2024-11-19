d1g1t Launches Trading Unified Managed Accounts Framework

The New Framework Provides a Simpler Way to Manage Complex Investment Strategies

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - d1g1t a leading wealth management technology company today announced the launch of its Trading Unified Managed Accounts (UMA) framework, which is natively integrated into the d1g1t enterprise wealth management platform. The UMA framework enables portfolio managers to implement sophisticated investment strategies in a streamlined and cost-effective manner.

The d1g1t UMA framework enables custodian accounts to be subdivided into distinct sleeves, each linked to a specific model portfolio, also referred to as a Separately Managed Account (SMA) model. Sleeves can be created either manually or automatically by the platform to reflect targeted allocations across multiple models. This advanced framework significantly reduces the cost and complexity associated with the implementation and management of sophisticated investment strategies that rely on multiple models or third-party managers. Additionally, the solution empowers advisors to analyze and report on the performance of each sleeve independently, delivering an exceptional level of transparency and insight.

"With today's product release, we are introducing a new level of efficiency and cost savings for our clients, enabling them to unlock additional opportunities to optimize their investment processes while reducing administrative overhead," said Benoit Fleury, Chief Product Officer and Co-founder, d1g1t. "This innovation reaffirms our commitment to delivering cutting-edge trading solutions that empower RIAs, Multi-Family Offices, and Broker-Dealers to dedicate more time to serving clients and scaling their businesses."

The d1g1t UMA framework offers the following key capabilities:

Implement Complex Strategies : Create multiple sleeves within a single custodian account, with each sleeve aligned to a specific investment mandate. The framework also inherently supports a dedicated cash sleeve to streamline cash management.

: Create multiple sleeves within a single custodian account, with each sleeve aligned to a specific investment mandate. The framework also inherently supports a dedicated cash sleeve to streamline cash management. Rebalance Portfolios at Any Level : Rebalancing can be executed at the position, sleeve, or account level, seamlessly accommodating client-specific trading restrictions and substitutions, thus providing personalization at scale.

: Rebalancing can be executed at the position, sleeve, or account level, seamlessly accommodating client-specific trading restrictions and substitutions, thus providing personalization at scale. Deliver Personalization at Scale: Portfolio managers can execute bulk rebalancing operations across multiple accounts simultaneously. Additionally, each account can incorporate client-specific trading exclusions and substitutions, allowing for a personalized investment strategy without compromising operational efficiency.

Portfolio managers can execute bulk rebalancing operations across multiple accounts simultaneously. Additionally, each account can incorporate client-specific trading exclusions and substitutions, allowing for a personalized investment strategy without compromising operational efficiency. Track Exposure and Performance Across All Levels: Measure market value and performance at any level, including individual positions, sleeves, accounts, clients, and households, thereby providing comprehensive insights into portfolio structure and allocation.

The d1g1t trading module also features an advanced blotter system that enables the real-time approval, aggregation, and transmission of orders through a Financial Information eXchange (FIX) network, thereby facilitating efficient order execution and allocation management. Advisors using the d1g1t enterprise wealth management platform can easily automate their trade processing across multiple brokers to optimize operational efficiencies and cut costs.

About d1g1t

d1g1t is a wealth management technology company that helps Advisors, Multi-Family Offices, RIAs, and Broker-Dealers transition to a digital business model. The firm's award-winning Enterprise Wealth Management Platform is designed to transform the patchwork of legacy systems with a single, integrated platform that drives business growth, operational efficiencies, and productivity. Much more than reporting, the Institutional-grade performance and risk analytics engine embedded into an intuitive advisor workflow empowers advisors with real-time intelligence, and the fully integrated client portal and mobile app deliver a modern personalized digital client experience. Using the platform, firms can digitize the entire wealth advisory life cycle through a seamless workflow that is highly intuitive, and easy to use to manage clients, portfolios, and the business. Learn more at www.d1g1t.com.

