d1g1t selected to help enhance RBC Wealth Management's technology infrastructure

RBC is also making an investment in d1g1t to help accelerate the company's R&D and U.S. market expansion

TORONTO, July 16, 2025 /CNW/ - d1g1t, a leading enterprise wealth management technology company, today announced an engagement with RBC Wealth Management. Under the terms of the engagement, RBC Wealth Management will leverage d1g1t's institutional-grade performance and risk analytics engine to deliver an enhanced digital experience for advisors and clients in Canada.

Introducing the d1g1t calculation engine will help accelerate RBC Wealth Management's investment in enhancing the firm's existing technology infrastructure through additional advanced features. d1g1t's sophisticated tools will help support advisors' ability to provide enhanced reporting across a variety of key client metrics.

"We're excited about leveraging d1g1t's capabilities to enhance our advisor and client experience," said Mike Scott, SVP and Managing Director, RBC Wealth Management. "The platform brings together advanced analytics, and real-time insights. This is a clear demonstration of our continued investments in cutting-edge technology infrastructure to help deliver a best-in-class client experience."

Headquartered in Toronto, d1g1t recently won the Portfolio Management category and was recognized as a finalist in the Consolidated Reporting category at the 12th Annual Family Wealth Report Awards 2025, highlighting its capabilities in these areas.

RBC investment in d1g1t

In addition, RBC is leading an investment round in d1g1t, alongside participation from JAM FINTOP, a Venture Capital firm with strategic limited partners that invests in companies changing the way financial institutions and their customers move, track, and interact with money. The investment will be used to help accelerate d1g1t's product roadmap, scale its operations and grow the team, and deliver growth and broader adoption across North America.

"We're proud to invest in d1g1t, a company that's helping to redefine wealth technology," said Barrie Laver, Managing Director, Head of Venture Capital and Private Equity, RBC. "What sets them apart is the combination of deep financial engineering expertise, bold technology vision, and a product that's purpose-built to help solve the most pressing needs of modern wealth firms."

"The opportunity to work with RBC is a major milestone for us," said Dr. Dan Rosen, CEO and Co-founder, d1g1t. "RBC is a global financial leader, and we're honoured to bring our capabilities to them as they reimagine the future of wealth management, bringing next-generation analytics at scale, and a great digital user experience to the forefront."

About d1g1t

d1g1t is a leading wealth management technology provider that helps RIAs, Multi-family offices, Broker Dealers, Custodians, and Bank Advisor Networks transition to a digital business model. Our award-winning Enterprise Wealth Management Platform is designed to transform the patchwork of legacy systems with an integrated platform that drives scale and operational efficiencies across the organization. Powered by an institutional-grade performance and risk engine, d1g1t provides on-demand analytics consistently used across integrated workflows for reporting, billing, trading, compliance, and client engagement activities. d1g1t provides advisors and their clients with the best digital experience available in the market, enabling firms to elevate the quality of their advice and demonstrate its value to clients. Learn more at www.d1g1t.com.

About RBC Wealth Management

RBC Wealth Management directly serves affluent, high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients globally with a full suite of banking, investment, trust and other wealth management solutions, from our key operational hubs in Canada, the United States, the British Isles, and Asia. The business also provides asset management products and services directly and through RBC and third-party distributors to institutional and individual clients, through its RBC Global Asset Management business (which includes BlueBay Asset Management). It also includes our Investor Services business. RBC Wealth Management has over C$4.8 trillion of assets under administration, over C$1.4 trillion of assets under management and more than 6,000 financial consultants, advisors, private bankers, and trust officers. For more information, please visit www.rbcwealthmanagement.com .

Media Contacts: Tracy Staniland, Vice President, Marketing, d1g1t, [email protected]; Nathaniel Wallace, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, RBC Wealth Management, [email protected]