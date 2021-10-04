Foundation's Board names Executive Vice-President

Delphine Brodeur as Maud Cohen's successor in April 2022

MONTREAL, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Maud Cohen, President and Chief Executive Officer of the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation, has announced she will be stepping down from her position this coming March 31, 2022, after more than seven years at the head of the organization. The Board of Directors will therefore be initiating its succession plan, under which Delphine Brodeur, Executive Vice-President, Donor Engagement and Strategic Deployment, will take on the role as President and CEO of the Foundation as of April 1, 2022. In the interim, Brodeur will serve as Deputy CEO.

Maud Cohen made the move into the world of philanthropy in 2014, when she took over the management reins of the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation, after nearly 15 years in a series of executive positions. "Leveraging her leadership, diligence and vision, Maud transformed the Foundation and has had a significant impact on the entire philanthropic community in Quebec," said Jacynthe Côté, Chair of the Foundation's Board of Directors. "Like everywhere else she has worked, her positive influence has helped forge a strong, innovative organization."

"It has been an immense privilege to helm the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation and contribute to its mission," said Cohen. "Sainte-Justine is an ecosystem of caring, passionate people. I will truly miss the professionals, partners, donors, staff and families of Sainte-Justine. But I'm leaving behind a robust organization that has had a profound impact on me, both professionally and personally. Now it's time to pass the torch to a team that is ready, willing and able to take on the major challenges ahead. Delphine and I will work closely together to ensure the transition is a smooth one."

The succession process that has been carefully planned out by the Board will enable the organization to continue along its trajectory and take things to the next level. Over the years, Brodeur has made her mark with her strategic mindset and forward-looking vision with regard to the organization's positioning. After spearheading an extensive rebranding operation in 2018, she set out to rethink and revamp the donor experience, featuring a more streamlined journey and a focus on new digital initiatives. She recently broadened this approach in her role as Executive Vice-President to include all of the Foundation's activities. "Through this appointment, the Board is recognizing her visionary leadership and her ability to engage with all stakeholders in an authentic and decidedly contemporary way," added Côté. "Since her arrival at the Foundation in 2015, Delphine has inspired her peers to hone their creativity and performance. Her insight and resolve have encouraged teams to think outside the box and take risks that have proven worthwhile and better define what sets the Foundation apart. She will undoubtedly build on these relationships to keep reinventing the Foundation's practices and achieve extraordinary results."

"Working for such an important cause, alongside a compassionate group of donors, partners and volunteers, is a great honour," said Brodeur. "With their support, and the support of the driven, dedicated group of professionals at the Foundation, we can dream even bigger and create a healthier tomorrow for our children, our future. I would like to thank the Board for their trust and express my gratitude to Maud, who for the past seven years has been working to build a unique, highly effective organization. Philanthropy plays a crucial role in addressing the needs that go hand in hand with the advances being made right now on all fronts. The challenge moving forward may be a daunting one, but it is one I welcome with passion, enthusiasm and conviction."

Photos available on request.



About the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation

The CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation's mission is to engage the community and support the CHU Sainte-Justine in its pursuit of excellence and its commitment to providing children and mothers with one of the highest levels of health care in the world, now and in the future. Please visit fondationstejustine.org to learn more.

SOURCE CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation

For further information: For enquiries or interview requests: Jade Gratton, Director, Communications and Relationship Marketing, 514-345-4931, ext. 5638, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.fondation-sainte-justine.org/fr/

