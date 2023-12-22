Christmas cancelled in Gaza amidst Bombing, Starvation and Disease: Canadian Physician-Led Press Conference Calls for Urgent Action on Humanitarian Crisis

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, a press conference led by Canadian physicians brought forward three demands directed at the Canadian federal government to address the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the safety of healthcare workers and facilities. The event was also timed to stand in solidarity with the cancellation of Christmas in the West Bank and Gaza. Bethlehem, historically linked to the birth of Jesus Christ, announced that it will not celebrate Christmas this year amidst the Israeli-Gaza bombardment. The decision, affecting celebrations at the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank, symbolizes solidarity with Gazans as they grapple to survive in dire and deteriorating circumstances. "180 Palestinian births are taking place in Gaza every day under Israel's indiscriminate bombardment, with mothers surrounded and afflicted by infectious disease and starvation. The hardships facing Gazans remind us of the hardships Jesus faced when he was born - and it is therefore incumbent on all people and on all Christians to stand in solidarity with the people of Gaza to see an end to their unimaginable suffering," said Khaled Mouammar of Palestinian Christians in Solidarity and Past President of the Canadian Arab Federation.

This press conference also took place following a meeting with the Prime Minister's Office on November 30th. "During our meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, we articulated key demands related to a ceasefire, the protection of healthcare workers and facilities, and the greater and unimpeded passage of food and aid into Gaza. These asks came from from 3,000 physicians across Canada, however we are still waiting for a response from the PMO and for action on these fronts," said Dr. Aliya Khan, Board Member of UOSSM. "Although the Canadian Government's call for a sustainable ceasefire is a step in the right direction, we have asked that Canada call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire."

"We are here today joining millions around the world, standing in solidarity with Palestinians," said Alisa Gayle on behalf of Independent Jewish Voices for Peace, Jews say No to Genocide and The United Jewish People's Order. "At sunset on December 7th, we began our commemoration of Hanukkah, our festival of lights and celebration of the story of freedom and liberation. This year, our eight days were dedicated to amplifying the urgent call for an end to the Israeli assault on Gaza and ongoing slaughter of Palestinians. We know that we have a moral obligation as Jews to speak out in the face of injustice, Israeli violations of international humanitarian law and this escalating humanitarian catastrophe."

The following were raised today, some coinciding with previous asks and some new, based on the worsening of conditions in both Gaza and the West Bank.

Immediate and Permanent Ceasefire Guaranteed Humanitarian Access: Immediate, unimpeded, adequate and sustained access for humanitarian aid to provide essential necessities including food, water, medical aid, and fuel to civilians in Gaza . Protection of Civilians, Healthcare Workers, and Healthcare Facilities: Urgent investigation into the targeted attacks on healthcare facilities and workers in Gaza . Intervention is required to guarantee the safety and immediate release of arbitrary and unlawful detention of healthcare workers according to international humanitarian law.

These asks are in relation to the following context and statistics that were also shared and elaborated upon by speakers:

Ongoing Bombardment: This has resulted in 24,817 Palestinian civilians killed according to EuroMed monitor, including 10,517 children, many who have died from suffocation under rubble. Approximately 1000 children have lost at least 1 limb according to James Elder , Unicef Spokesperson. 53,116 Palestinians have been injured with essentially no access to medical care. The injuries include severe burns, bomb blast injuries and dismemberment. Hospitals continue to be bombed and only 8 of 36 hospitals are partially functioning and providing minimal care. Physicians and healthcare workers continue to be targeted, killed, and abducted, in some cases while attempting to perform their medical duties. The bombardment also prevents the delivery of aid and essential medical supplies. Arbitrary Kidnapping of Healthcare Workers (HCW): HCW have been killed and abducted by the Israeli army. Kidnapped Palestinian physicians and HCW have been subjected to torture. 340 HCW were murdered by Israeli forces since Oct 7, 2023 according to Health Care Workers Watch. 52 Palestinian HCW were kidnapped since Oct 7 by Israeli forces. 12 have been released and 40 are still detained with their whereabouts unknown, also according to Healthcare Workers Watch. Horrific recorded testimonies of torture from several released HCWs has been received. Starvation Used as a Weapon of War in Gaza: A report released this week by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) global partnership, which includes the WHO, stated that 93% of the population in Gaza is facing "catastrophic levels" of hunger and food insecurity, causing malnutrition and illnesses, particularly among children, elderly, pregnant and breastfeeding women. Israeli officials have publicly articulated their intent to deprive Gaza's civilians of vital resources including food, water, and fuel. Deliberate obstructions by Israeli forces have been observed, blocking the delivery of essential supplies such as water, food, and fuel, while also obstructing humanitarian aid. Additionally, satellite imagery reviewed by Human Rights Watch points towards widespread destruction of agricultural areas by the Israeli Defense Forces, further threatening the survival of Gaza's civilian population. Human Rights Watch has stated that Israel has committed war crimes through deliberate starvation of civilians in Gaza . Spread of Infectious Disease: There has been an alarming increase in illnesses and infectious disease as the civilian population in Gaza of 1.9 million has been forcibly displaced and subjected to malnutrition, dehydration, overcrowding, and lack of sanitary conditions. WHO has reported an average of one shower per 700 people and one toilet for 150 people in Gaza . The United Nations has expressed deep concern, emphasizing that the looming health crisis may lead to more casualties from diseases than from bombs and missiles. Suffering from a lack of hygiene due to deprivation of clean water and soap, there have been reports of 24,000 cases of skin rash, 12,000 cases of scabies, 11,000 cases of lice, and 2,500 cases of impetigo. There have been 75,000 cases of diarrhea, of which half are children under the age of five. There have been 17,511 reported cases of parasitic diseases in Gaza with no access to medications, as well as 350 cases of dysentery (infectious gastroenteritis). In the first week of December alone, 20,000 cases of upper respiratory tract infections were registered, with a total of at least 111,000 cases according to the WHO. The current lack of fuel has contributed to respiratory disease as many seeking to generate heat for warmth or cooking are driven to burn plastic. Due to starvation, civilians often find nothing to eat other than old bread, resulting in food poisoning. In at least one UNRWA shelter there has been a reported outbreak of hepatitis A. Cases of hepatitis A have also been reported among children in Khan Younis and hepatitis C has also been confirmed in the Gaza strip. Cases of meningitis, chicken pox and jaundice have also been reported. Urgent intervention and immediate access to basic necessities such as water, healthcare, and sanitation are imperative to mitigate this imminent public health catastrophe.

The event closed with a reminder that this holiday season cannot be like other holiday seasons with the atrocities being suffered by a population of approximately 2 million people, with a focus on the call from Canadian physicians to advocate for their peers. Salim Elewa, the family member of a healthcare worker who has been kidnapped by the Israeli Defense Forces stated, "Urgent action is imperative to ensure the immediate release and safety of unlawfully detained healthcare workers, emphasizing the critical need to uphold their protection and human rights during this catastrophe." Dr. Elewa is an Emergency Medicine Resident who has been kidnapped in Gaza and the speakers today wish for his safe return, as part of the critical asks put forward today.

About UOSSM

Union Of Medical Care And Relief Organizations (UOSSM) is a Canadian non profit humanitarian organization supporting health-related needs and well-being of people and communities affected by crises, through the building of sustainable health-related services and reducing human suffering.

About Independent Jewish Voices

Independent Jewish Voices (IJV) a grassroots organization grounded in Jewish tradition and opposes all forms of racism and advocates for justice and peace for all in Israel- Palestine

About United Jewish People's Order

The United Jewish People's Order is a non-partisan, independent, socialist-oriented, secular, cultural and educational social justice organization.

About Jews Say No To Genocide

A coaltion of groups and members of the Jewish community in the settler state of Canada committed to Palestinian liberation.

About Action for Palestine - Healthcare Workers Coalition

A coalition of Healthcare Workers, experts and volunteers working to advocate for justice for Palestine. #actionforpalestine

