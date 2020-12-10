Christmas Bird Counts Continue Despite COVID-19 Pandemic

Attracting thousands of volunteer participants across Ontario, the outdoor events can be done while remaining socially distanced and wearing a mask. Some routes may be divided to limit the number of participants on trails. Birds Canada President, Steven Price, suggests that participants survey with only one other survey partner. The wrap-up session that normally concludes most counts will be postponed and carpooling is restricted to members from the same household.

The Christmas Bird Count is a great holiday tradition that, unlike many other traditions, can be done safely during the pandemic. It presents participants with the opportunity to connect with nature while collecting important data about Ontario's birds, and to reap the benefits of both.

More information is available at www.ontarionature.org/cbc and www.birdscanada.org/apps/cbc/mapviewer.jsp. Please note that individual counts may be cancelled if local health authorities or Birds Canada deems it necessary.

Ontario Nature protects wild species and wild spaces through conservation, education and public engagement. Ontario Nature is a charitable organization representing more than 30,000 members and supporters, and more than 150 member groups across Ontario.

