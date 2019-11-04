Christmas and holiday season cheer takes over at Toys"R"Us Canada…with Santa close in tow

"The elves are all busy as can be," says Frank Juhasz, vice president of marketing and omni channel innovation at Toys"R"Us Canada, whose favourite toy this year is the Hot Wheels Super 6-Lane Raceway. "We've worked all year long in preparation for this season and we intend to celebrate it fully with our customers and store communities, both in-store and online. Apart from thousands of toys that have been curated by our toy experts, we've launched a series of new tech-based solutions that will give customers an experience they won't soon forget."

It's all about the toys

Toys"R"Us Canada launched today its most interactive and creative Holiday Toy Book on record – a 44-page, colour-printed booklet with characters and products that literally pop out from the pages. The guide features the top 40 holiday gift ideas as selected by Toys"R"Us Canada's leading buyers – a team of merchants who spend thousands of hours scouring the world of toys, from Hong Kong to New York. The print version of the toy book is already in stores and will arrive on doorsteps of more than five million Canadian dwellings the week of November 4. It is also available online on the Flipp flyer app.

A real shopping adventure

For experience and convenience-seekers, Toys"R"Us Canada brings to market this season a series of technological innovations that delivers to Canadians the latest solutions in digital retail and e-commerce.

Through a partnership with Snapchat, customers can walk through a virtual Toys"R"Us store anywhere they are and experience products that come to life, literally jumping off the shelves. The technology belongs to Snapchat, specifically through its Portal Lens, and is the first such application for Snapchat in Canada. Also through Snapchat, consumers can add a gamified lens that allows them to collect Geoffrey the Giraffe for a selfie prize, obtain a shareable picture with the adorable mascot and earn a Marker Tech-powered lens that prompts Geoffrey to jump off the cover of the company's Holiday Toy Book.

In-store, customers will have a hoot with the holiday train, a larger-than-life product display that features LOL, Paw Patrol, Beyblades and more. Close by, seasonal walls are now adorned with characters from Frozen and Star Wars, as well as popular products including Baby Shark, Paw Patrol and the Avengers gauntlets.

Santa's magic

Always ready for action, good 'ole Saint Nick is also part of the toy purveyor's plans. On November 16 and 17, Santa is visiting select Toys"R"Us Canada stores – all in one weekend. The visit takes place between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. local store time. Families are encouraged to take pictures with Santa and Geoffrey the Giraffe.

That same weekend, at stores outside of Quebec, Toys"R"Us will hold, in partnership with Elf on the Shelf, a scavenger hunt to locate seven Scout Elf photos hidden throughout the store to reveal a special message from Santa.

Also travelling across the country, but understandably less distances than the famed gift giver, is Méganne Dagenais, the 12-year-old chief play officer at Toys"R"Us Canada. From her home base in Montreal, Méganne will embark on her first holiday media tour, November 4 - 8. As part the tour, she will visit Halifax, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver, educating shoppers on her favourite gifts of the season.

"It's always a wonderful time at Toys"R"Us Canada when we get to celebrate the holidays with our customers," says Juhasz. "Our team is committed to helping Canadians create memorable moments through play and toys and that is a major part of the magic of the holiday season."

Geoffrey the Giraffe floats into Montreal and Toronto parades

Geoffrey the Giraffe, the famous Toys"R"Us mascot, will be dispatched to attend the country's two largest Santa Claus parades – in Toronto and Montreal. The special appearance is part of sponsorship agreements that give Toys"R"Us Canada access to a float and in Toronto, on-site activities during the parade. The Toronto parade is set for November 17, and the Montreal parade takes place November 23. Customers at both parades can expect Geoffrey the Giraffe mascot to be mingling in the crowd and taking pictures with families.

While you are making your holiday wish list and checking personal calendars for fun things to do, stay up to date with news surrounding Toys"R"Us Canada

