Retired INRS professor named member of Société honorifique des Compagnons de Lavoisier

LAVAL, QC, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - A leading figure in the fight against doping in sport, Christiane Ayotte, retired professor at Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS), has recently been recognized by Ordre des chimistes du Québec (OCQ) with the honorary title of Compagnon de Lavoisier.

Professor Ayotte thus becomes the first woman in Québec to receive this eminent distinction and joins the 25 other emeritus members who collectively form Société honorifique des Compagnons de Lavoisier.

Christiane Ayotte, INRS retired professor receives the honorary title of Compagnon de Lavoisier from Michel Alsayegh, president of the Ordre des chimistes du Québec, and Patrick D. Paquette, General Manager and Secretary of the Ordre. Crédit OCQ (CNW Group/Institut National de la recherche scientifique (INRS)) INRS Retired Professor Christiane Ayotte is the first woman to receive the highest distinction of Ordre des chimistes du Québec. Crédit OCQ (CNW Group/Institut National de la recherche scientifique (INRS))

This distinction, the highest bestowed by the Order, is awarded on an ad hoc basis to recognize a member's valuable contribution to society and their notable involvement in promoting the discipline of chemistry during their career.

This nomination echoes Professor Ayotte's exceptional career path, as she has previously confided that she pursued a career in science out of a desire for emancipation, in a sector where women were still under-represented.

"I am delighted and honoured to receive this distinction from my peers, and to highlight the essential contribution of Ordre des chimistes to Québec. Before guillotining Antoine Lavoisier, the court declared that the 'republic has no need of scientists or chemists.' Today, 230 years later and at a time when every opinion, no matter how unfounded, carries equal weight and spreads throughout society, the voice of chemists and biochemists must be heard. I've always been very proud to be a woman and a chemist. I hope that by speaking out, I've inspired young Quebecers to take an interest in science and make it their career," says Christiane Ayotte, retired INRS professor, world expert in doping control.

"The contributions of Ms. Christiane Ayotte extend far beyond the world of sports. Her work and research have had positive impacts in several other health-related professions. Her ability to simplify complex concepts has helped educate the public on the risks associated with doping, as well as the importance of ethical rules in all areas of life. Ms. Ayotte is an ambassador for the profession, but also for the entire professional system," proudly emphasizes Mr. Michel Alsayegh, president of the Ordre des chimistes du Québec.

The awards ceremony took place at the Gala de reconnaissance des membres émérites as part of the Grand RDV des chimistes et des biochimistes 2024, held on October 17.

A world-class career

Throughout her career, Professor Ayotte has distinguished herself as a world expert in doping control. Her dedication to the integrity of sport, the protection of athletes, and the advancement of scientific knowledge in this ever-evolving field has been applauded the world over.

For more than 30 years, Professor Ayotte headed the INRS Doping Control Laboratory based at the INRS Armand-Frappier Santé Biotechnologie Research Centre in Laval and served as a scientific expert on the International Olympic Committee's Medical Commission at the Salt Lake City, Beijing, London, Sochi, and Rio Olympic Games. Under her leadership, the laboratory team achieved international recognition, carrying out analyses for several major competitions such as the Pan-American Games, the Central American Games, the Vancouver Olympics, and other Olympic Games.

She has also served on a number of World Anti-Doping Agency committees and working groups, contributing to the drafting of standards and technical documents governing analyses carried out in accredited laboratories. She has not hesitated to defend the science of doping control when challenged in international courts.

Her scientific expertise and vast experience have made her a key figure in the sports media landscape, with several thousand interviews to her credit. She is called upon by national and international media as an authority in the field when cases of doping in sport occur.

"Professor Ayotte's contribution to our establishment is invaluable: thanks to the immense scope of her work, our laboratories are now among the most recognized infrastructures in the fight against doping in Quebec and around the world. This distinction is a magnificent recognition of all that she has accomplished for her profession and her field of research, but also for society and for the next generation of scientists," adds Luc-Alain Giraldeau, Executive Director of INRS.

Regularly recognized for her research work, Professor Ayotte has received numerous awards and distinctions. In 2018, she was awarded the insignia of Officer of the Order of Canada "for her relentless fight against doping in sport," as well as a 50th Anniversary Tribute Medal from Ministère des Relations internationales et de la Francophonie. She was also the first chemist to receive the Prix René Dussault 2024, awarded by Conseil interprofessionnel du Québec (CIQ), for her prestigious career.

