MONTREAL, May 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Christian Felx, Head of Responsible Investment at Desjardins Global Asset Management (DGAM), has been appointed to the PRI Corporate Reporting Reference Group. This international working group, consisting of representatives of signatories to the UN's Principles for Responsible Investment, makes recommendations on the types of data, sources and reporting frameworks needed to support the decision-making of responsible investors.

"Difficulty getting consistent, comparable data is often a major stumbling block for those who want to invest responsibly," said Christian Felx. "I'm excited to take part in this group's work as a representative of DGAM. We all benefit from coordinating our efforts to gain access to better, more useful information that will help us make better investment decisions."

Christian Felx's contribution to the PRI working group complements other DGAM efforts to advocate for best practices in ESG management and to promote the principles and advantages of a responsible financial market. DGAM presents its viewpoint in its ongoing discussions with the authorities in charge of public policy, business leaders, its partners and the responsible investment community. DGAM also plays an important role in various initiatives, such as the coalition of investors that's asks on TMX Group to make ESG reporting easier for issuers, as well as the task force to modernize Ontario's capital markets, to name just 2.

About Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. (DGAM)

Established in 1998, Desjardins Global Asset Management (DGAM) is one of Canada's largest asset managers with in-house expertise in equity, fixed income and real assets (infrastructure, real estate) across a variety of investment vehicles. DGAM manages over CAN$86 billion (as at March 30, 2022) in institutional assets on behalf of insurance companies, pension funds, endowment funds, non-profit organizations and corporations across Canada.

DGAM has a team of more than 80 investment professionals in offices in Montreal, Quebec City and Toronto. They take a collaborative approach combining innovation, accessibility and discipline to develop solutions that meet the unique needs of their clients. DGAM's investment process applies its cooperative values to help its partners and clients grow their assets responsibly over the long term.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $397 billion. In 2021, it was ranked as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

