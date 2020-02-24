Chris Rawson Promoted to Vice President, Participating Programs

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Sym-Tech Dealer Services is pleased to announce the promotion of Chris Rawson to Vice President, Participating Programs.

In this new role, Chris will oversee Dealer relations and management of Sym-Tech's Participating Programs across Canada. He will be responsible for refining and growing our current business and relationships with our RNIC and RWC Dealer Partners, one of Sym-Tech's largest customer segments.

With over 25 years of experience in the automotive industry, and 18 years of experience specifically with Participation Programs, Chris is an accomplished and successful automotive professional who possesses a breadth of knowledge and expertise and a record of achieving optimal business results and driving performance.

Chris joined Sym-Tech in April 2008 after spending six years working with the Ontario Automobile Dealers Association. He brought with him a decorated resume with experience in Dealer Operations, Creditor Insurance, Reinsurance, Automotive Manufacturing, Vehicle Sales & Sales Management, and Transportation & Logistics.

Chris began his role at Sym-Tech with responsibility overseeing RNIC, our Participation Program, which included Tire-Gard, Body-Gard, and Creditor Insurance at the time. He has been attending meetings in Barbados for over 15 years and has proven to be an integral resource and trusted advisor to our RNIC and RWC Dealer Partners.

Over his distinguished career at Sym-Tech, Chris has held pivotal roles within the company including Business Development, Claims, Sales Manager, and Divisional Sales Manager. In January 2016, Chris was promoted to VP, Ontario & Western Canada where he brought unique insights, recommendations and proven effective tools leading to growth for our Dealer Partners' business.

Chris holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Automotive Marketing from Northwood University in Michigan and a Business Administration Diplomas in Automotive Marketing from Georgian College and Sheridan College.

