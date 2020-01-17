Chorus Subsidiary Jazz Wins As One Of Canada's Top Employers For Young People

HALIFAX, Jan. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) is honoured to announce that its subsidiary Jazz Aviation LP ('Jazz') was named one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People for the eighth time.

Canada's Top Employers for Young People is an editorial competition organized by the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. This special designation recognizes employers that offer the nation's best workplaces and programs for young people joining the workforce.

"Jazz is delighted to be recognized for this prestigious award," said Randolph deGooyer, President, Jazz. "By investing in post-secondary programs, we want young people to know that Jazz provides a supportive environment throughout their entire careers."

Jazz was selected as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People for programs such as the Jazz Aviation Pathways Program and Aircraft Maintenance Engineer (AME) programs.

Jazz recently expanded its Pathways Program beyond establishing career paths for professional pilots to include a flight attendant pathway. Students who successfully complete this one-year program, and meet eligibility requirements, will interview with Jazz Aviation for open flight attendant positions. Jazz also supports the education of young people interested in a career in the aviation industry by offering a variety of scholarships.

The AME programs at local community colleges provide mentorship for apprentices and offer an interest-free payment program to support AMEs with purchases of their toolkits, a necessity in their careers.

The Canada's Top Employers for Young People competition is a valuable resource for recent graduates and young professionals in finding the right career fit and provides them with an insider's view of the organization, highlighting their most progressive and innovative human-resources initiatives.

About Jazz Aviation

Jazz Aviation LP has a strong history in Canadian aviation with its roots going back to the 1930s. Jazz is owned by Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSX: CHR). Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. As the largest regional carrier in Canada, Jazz has a proven track record of industry leadership and exceptional customer service and has leveraged that strength to deliver value to all its stakeholders. Jazz, under the Air Canada Express brand, operates more flights and flies to more Canadian destinations than any other airline, and has a workforce of approximately 5,000 professionals, highly experienced in the challenging and complex nature of regional operations.

About Chorus

Chorus Aviation is a global provider of integrated regional aviation solutions. Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Chorus is comprised of Chorus Aviation Capital, a leading, global lessor of regional aircraft, and Jazz Aviation and Voyageur Aviation, companies that have long histories of safe operations with excellent customer service. Chorus provides a full suite of regional aviation support services that encompasses every stage of an aircraft's lifecycle, including: aircraft acquisitions and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and preparation; contract flying; aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning. Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'.

