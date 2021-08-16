Chipotle Spices Up Incentives For Employees And Guests In Canada

Increases minimum hourly rate to $15 CAD in Ontario restaurants and minimum hourly rate to $16 CAD in British Columbia restaurants, offers $0 delivery fee in Canada

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is increasing restaurant wages in Canada resulting in a $15 CAD minimum hourly rate in Ontario restaurants and $16 CAD minimum hourly rate in British Columbia restaurants. In addition to best-in-class benefits and a competitive hourly rate, Chipotle's crew members can advance to a Restaurateur, the highest General Manager position, in as little as three and a half years, with an average compensation of more than $100,000 CAD while leading a multi-million-dollar growing business.

The wage increases for new and existing crew members and hourly managers in Canada officially go into effect today.

In an added effort to boost its recruiting efforts in the region, Chipotle recently introduced a $200 CAD referral bonus for employees who refer a crew member and a $750 CAD referral bonus for employees who refer an Apprentice or General Manager in Canada.

"We are committed to providing industry-leading benefits and accelerated growth opportunities, and we hope to attract even more talent by showcasing the potential income that can be achieved in a few short years," said Anat Davidzon, Managing Director – Canada at Chipotle. "Chipotle is looking for people who are authentic, passionate and want to help cultivate a better world through real food and real personal development."

$0 Delivery Fee*

Through August 29, Chipotle will offer guests in Canada a $0 delivery fee on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.ca. Chipotle delivery orders are customized via Chipotle's Digital Kitchen, which is comprised of a dedicated ingredient station operated by a special team.

Accelerating Growth in Canada

Chipotle's first Chipotlane in Canada will open in Port Coquitlam, BC this fall. Chipotlanes, the brand's drive-thru digital order pickup lanes, increase access and convenience by providing a speedy and seamless guest experience in under a minute. Chipotle currently has 24 restaurants in Canada and plans to open six additional restaurants in British Columbia and Ontario before the end of the year.

*Higher menu prices are charged for delivery; additional service fee applied at checkout as well. Available only within Chipotle's delivery areas from participating Canada locations, during normal operating hours for such locations. Minimum order $12 CAD/maximum order $200 CAD, each excluding tax. Deliveries subject to availability. Offer is not valid on catering or Burritos by the Box orders. Valid only at Chipotle.ca or on the Chipotle app; not valid on orders placed via third-party delivery platforms. Chipotle reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,850 restaurants as of June 30, 2021, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With nearly 102,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit CHIPOTLE.CA.

