CHIPOTLE'S BURRITO VAULT GAME IS BACK WITH MORE THAN $1 MILLION IN FREE BURRITOS AHEAD OF NATIONAL BURRITO DAY

Fans who crack the code to Chipotle's Burrito Vault have a chance to unlock a Buy-One-Get-One (BOGO) offer 1 to enjoy on National Burrito Day, Thursday, April 3

to enjoy on National Burrito Day, Burrito Vault, an interactive competition inspired by the popularity of digital word games, is returning to supercharge Chipotle superfans who played the game more than two million times in 2024 with more prizes than ever before

Chipotle Rewards members can celebrate National Burrito Day with a $0 delivery fee offer2

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 31, 2025 /CNW/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is bringing back its wildly popular digital game, Burrito Vault, to give away up to 157,500 Buy-One-Get-One free entrée codes1 in celebration of National Burrito Day on April 3.

Chipotle's Burrito Vault is back with more than $1 million of free burritos ahead of National Burrito Day.

Starting at 9am ET today, Chipotle Rewards members in the U.S. and Canada can access the Burrito Vault game by visiting UnlockBurritoDay.com. Players must guess the exact burrito order combination, ingredient by ingredient, to unlock the bank. Prizes are available for the first 2,500 Chipotle Rewards members who successfully decipher the Burrito Vault code each hour.

How It Works:

From Monday, March 31 at 9:00 am ET through Wednesday, April 2 at 11:59pm ET , Chipotle will offer 2,500 BOGO codes1 per hour to the first Chipotle Rewards members who unlock the Burrito Vault by guessing the correct Chipotle order. Players will have four attempts each hour and can win one BOGO code during the duration of the campaign. Every hour, the code to the Burrito Vault will change. New this year, the first player to unlock the Burrito Vault each hour will win free burritos for a year.1 New this year, fans who unlock the vault after all the BOGO codes have been redeemed will receive 25 rewards points in their Chipotle Rewards account one time during the campaign, while available.1 Ready to crack the code? Fans can visit UnlockBurritoDay.com and enter their email tied to their Chipotle Rewards account to begin!

"Last year, our Burrito Vault drove unprecedented fan engagement that resulted in our highest digital transaction day of all time," said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer. "Now, we are giving them another chance to crack the code and score more free burritos."

Inspired by the popularity of word puzzles, Burrito Vault was played more than two million times in 2024, and prizes were claimed in under 20 minutes. This year, the brand is changing the winning code to the Burrito Vault every hour to spread the prize drops throughout the duration of the game. With over 53 real, fresh ingredients and more than one billion possible burrito order combinations,³ Burrito Vault highlights Chipotle's delicious customizable menu in celebration of National Burrito Day.

$0 Delivery Fee Offer

On National Burrito Day, April 3, Chipotle is extending a $0 delivery fee offer2 to all Chipotle Rewards members ordering via Chipotle.com, Chipotle.ca and the Chipotle app with code DELIVER.

1 – Burrito Vault Legal Terms

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S., DC, and Canada 13 years or older. Enter between approximately 9:00 am ET on 3/31/25 through approximately 11:59 pm ET 4/2/25. Burritos for a year prize awarded as 52 Rewards credits for regular entrées. 2,500 BOGO codes available per hour during the promotion period; once BOGO codes have been claimed, up to 400,000 Rewards Points are available. Limit one BOGO Code and one Rewards Points prize per entrant. For Official Rules including how to enter, entry periods, entry limitations, and prize descriptions, visit UnlockBurritoDay.com/rules. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC, 610 Newport Center Drive, Suite 1100, Newport Beach, California, 92660.

2 – $0 Delivery Fee Offer Legal Terms

Higher menu prices are charged for delivery; additional service fees applied at checkout as well (except in CA and MN). Available Apr 3, 2025, only, within Chipotle's delivery areas from participating U.S. and Canada locations, during normal operating hours for such locations. Minimum order $10 USD/ $12 CAD and maximum order $200 USD/CAD, each excluding tax and fees. Deliveries and redemptions are subject to availability. Offer is not valid on catering or Burritos by the Box orders. Redemptions of Chipotle Rewards and other promotional offers may be included in a qualifying delivery order but do not count towards satisfaction of minimum purchase requirements. Valid only on Chipotle websites or the Chipotle app; not valid on orders placed via third-party delivery platforms. Chipotle reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

3 – Methodology: Calculated based on every digital burrito order combination available at all price points via Chipotle's Complete Customization app feature, which allows users to make any ingredient light, standard or (subject to limitations on some combinations) extra, and half and half protein, beans or rice portions. Burrito Vault will include only a portion of these possible combinations.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are over 3,700 restaurants as of December 31, 2024, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Kuwait, and United Arab Emirates and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on Fortune's Most Admired Companies 2025 list and Time Magazine's Most Influential Companies. With over 130,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit CHIPOTLE.COM.

