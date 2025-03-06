CHIPOTLE'S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED CHIPOTLE HONEY CHICKEN HAS ARRIVED

The company's newest menu innovation brings chipotle heat with a touch of sweet to any order

Chipotle Honey Chicken was Chipotle's best-selling limited-time offering in a market-wide test after it debuted in Nashville, Tenn. and Sacramento, Calif. in 2024

and in 2024 Starting today, Chipotle Rewards members will get early access to the new protein on the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com and Chipotle.ca

All guests in North America and Europe can try Chipotle Honey Chicken starting Friday, March 7

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced Chipotle Honey Chicken will be available across restaurants in North America and Europe for a limited time. Chipotle Rewards members can get exclusive early access to the brand's latest menu innovation today, March 6, via the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com and Chipotle.ca. Beginning tomorrow, March 7, guests in the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, and Germany can order Chipotle Honey Chicken for all in-restaurant and digital orders. Chipotle's latest culinary innovation is a bold, new menu item that perfectly balances unique heat from chipotle peppers and a touch of sweet from pure wildflower honey.

Chipotle Honey Chicken is made with fresh chicken hot off the grill, seasoned with savory Mexican spices, in a marinade of seared, smoked chipotle peppers and a touch of pure wildflower honey.

For b-roll of Chipotle Honey Chicken, see here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3CEto2XXEQ8

Sweet Heat Sizzles In 2025

Hot honey is the top trending flavor of the year, according to the National Restaurant Association's "What's Hot 2025 Culinary Forecast." Chipotle Honey Chicken surpassed stage-gate testing expectations in Nashville, Tenn. and Sacramento, Calif., and has emerged as a fan favorite thanks to the balanced flavor made with real ingredients.

Chipotle Honey Chicken is made with fresh chicken hot off the grill, seasoned with savory Mexican spices, in a marinade of seared, smoked chipotle peppers and a touch of pure honey, delivering a new, flavorful bite to any entrée choice.

"Chipotle Honey Chicken was our top performing limited time offer in test markets and we're excited for guests to taste this bold, new protein with their go-to order," said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer. "The delicate balance of heat and a touch of sweet pairs perfectly with our real ingredients prepared fresh every day."

Chipotle is featuring the 'Most Popular Chipotle Honey Chicken Bowl' on the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com and Chipotle.ca for easy ordering, making it simple for guests to experience the new protein. The most popular selections among fans who have tasted the new item are: Chipotle Honey Chicken with white rice, black beans, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, sour cream, cheese and lettuce.

*Source: National Restaurant Association "What's Hot 2025"

