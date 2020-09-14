Chipotle Offers Free Delivery in Canada for 2020 Hockey Playoffs

Canadian fans can get free delivery on all orders $12 or more via the Chipotle app and Chipotle.ca through September 28

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is offering Free Delivery in Canada through September 28 to celebrate the 2020 hockey playoffs. For two weeks during the postseason, Canadian fans can get free delivery on all orders $12 or more via the Chipotle app and Chipotle.ca. This promotion marks the first time Chipotle is offering a free delivery offer focused solely on Canada.

"While the sport's top teams raise their intensity on the ice, we're upping the ante for Canadian hockey fans at home," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "Our real food, delivered fast and for free, will help elevate any game night experience."

Chipotle delivery orders are customized via Chipotle's Digital Kitchen, which is comprised of a dedicated ingredient line operated by a special team. The Digital Kitchen provides guests with the same great Chipotle experience whether they choose to dine in, order ahead and pick up, or have it delivered.

In June, the company introduced the Chipotle app in Canada for the first time. Currently, there are 23 Chipotle restaurants in Canada throughout the greater Toronto and Vancouver metro areas.

"We will continue to enhance the guest experience and invest in our digital ecosystem in Canada, positioning us well for future growth," said Anat Davidzon, Managing Director – Canada, Chipotle.

Valid only for orders placed and fulfilled from September 14 through September 28, 2020, within Chipotle's delivery areas from participating Canada Chipotle locations, during normal operating hours for such locations. Minimum order $12/maximum order $200, each excluding tax. Deliveries subject to availability. Offer is not valid on catering or Burritos by the Box orders. Promotional offers may be included in a qualifying delivery order but do not count towards satisfaction of minimum purchase requirements. Valid only at chipotle.ca or on the Chipotle app; not valid on orders placed via third-party delivery platforms. Chipotle reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,650 restaurants as of June 30, 2020, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 91,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and former executive chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

