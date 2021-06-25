Over 27 years, Walmart Canada has raised and donated over $175 million in support of Children's Miracle Network

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians have once again shown monumental support for healthy kids through Walmart's Spring Children's Miracle Network (CMN) fundraiser. Together, with their customers, Walmart Canada contributed $8.3 million for children's hospitals across Canada.

From coast to coast, Walmart associates organized fundraising activities and customers were encouraged to donate in-store or online at Walmart.ca to support the 2.3 million kids who visit Children's Miracle Network member children's hospitals each year. The result: $8.3 million, which includes an $820,000 donation from Walmart Canada.

As part of the annual fundraising campaign, dollars raised in-store stay local and fund critical treatments and healthcare services as each hospital can direct dollars where they need them most.

Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation – more than $550,000

BC Children's Hospital Foundation – more than $1.1 million

CHEO Foundation – more than $400,000

Children's Health Foundation – more than $450,000

Children's Hospital of Manitoba Foundation – more than $400,000

IWK Foundation – more than $600,000

Janeway Children's Hospital Foundation – more than $250,000

Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation – more than $200,000

McMaster Children's Hospital Foundation – more than $300,000

Operation Enfant Soleil – more than $1.9 million

– more than SickKids – more than $1.2 million

Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation – more than $750,000

Walmart Canada is the largest corporate, private sector contributor to children's hospital foundations in Canada

"Walmart Canada has been the top CMN partner in Canada for many years. Walmart associates and their customers are always ready to help local kids by raising funds for the children's hospitals across Canada and we are very grateful for this support, despite the challenging year," said Mark Hierlihy, President and CEO of Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations. "Every dollar raised in Walmart stores goes back to the children's hospital serving local kids in their region to be invested in the areas of highest need."

Also this year, Children's Miracle Network named Walmart as its 2020 Canadian Corporate Partner of the Year for its innovative approach to fundraising and its remarkable efforts to change the health of children. In partnering with Children's Miracle Network for over 27 years, Walmart Canada has raised and donated over $175 million in support of Children's Miracle Network.

"Our long-term commitment to Children's Miracle Network is a reflection of the incredible work they do to help ensure that every child in need receives the best possible healthcare, and we take great pride in being their top corporate partner," said Nabeela Ixtabalan, Executive Vice President, People and Corporate Affairs, Walmart Canada. "We couldn't make this happen without the commitment and dedication of our associates and the overwhelming support of our customers."

For more information about Children's Miracle Network visit: ChildrensMiracleNetwork.ca.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 900,000 customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2021 and was also named one of Canada's most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $500 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Children's Miracle Network

Children's Miracle Network® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals, 14 of which are in Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and research. Its various fundraising partners and programs support our mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Visit our website to learn more about our cause. In Canada, Children's Miracle Network is managed and operated by Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations®.

