OTTAWA, ON, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Pan-Canadian children's health advocate Children's Healthcare Canada is calling on the federal government to show political will to solve the crises plaguing children's healthcare and declare children's health and well-being a national priority.

A new report by the Association titled Beyond Bandaids: Delivering Healthcare Fit for Kids calls on the federal government to establish an unprecedented National Children's Strategy and designate a Chief Child Health Officer. This strategy would set targets and timelines to measurably improve kids' health, a hallmark of other peer countries that report consistently higher children's health outcomes.

"Health outcomes for children in Canada are worsening, year over year. We have a moral and financial imperative to take action to reverse this trend, for our kids, and for our collective future. This is our moment." said Emily Gruenwoldt, President & CEO of Children's Healthcare Canada.

Cracks in healthcare systems across the country are undermining the potential of Canada's youngest generations and the future of this country. Our siloed, patchwork approach to tackling increasingly complex health and social needs is failing children, youth, and their families.

"We envision a future where children's healthcare systems are accessible, equitable, connected and purpose-built to meet the needs of children, youth and their families, and the highly specialized workforce that serves them." said Ms. Gruenwoldt, "Optimizing healthcare systems for children and youth will require unprecedented collaboration between federal, provincial, territorial governments, healthcare delivery organizations and children's healthcare advocates. We all have a role to play."

Children's Healthcare Canada further recommends that the federal government create dedicated and protected funding envelopes for provinces and territories to bolster capacity in children's health systems across the continuum of care, including research. This fund would be modelled on the bilateral Aging with Dignity agreements Ottawa signed in 2024 with British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

By mobilizing strategic partnerships between all levels of government, advocacy, and the health sector and creating leadership for change, Canada can move beyond bandaid solutions to create healthcare systems fit for kids.

