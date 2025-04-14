Over 400 child health professionals urge federal party leaders to prioritize the health and wellbeing of Canada's 8 million children and youth

OTTAWA, ON, April 14, 2025 /CNW/ - As the federal election centers around discussions on Canada's economy and future, the critical question remains: How can we build a prosperous and resilient Canada tomorrow if we do not prioritize the health and wellbeing of our children today?

This week, over 400 child health leaders are in Ottawa to address pressing issues impacting children's health, including the spread of vaccine-preventable illnesses, the escalating mental health crisis, the growing complexity of medical needs among children, and the challenges facing a highly specialized healthcare workforce serving kids in Canada.

Recent polling by Abacus Data reveals that 4 in 10 parents worry they will not be able to access timely care for their sick children. Today in Canada, many children wait longer than adults for essential care. Long waits impact children's health outcomes and cost healthcare systems billions of dollars each year, as care often becomes more complex.

"We overlook the needs of children at our own peril. Governments in Canada play an important role setting policies and earmarking investments that have the power to change the trajectory of the lives of children and their families. In fact, Canadians expect the federal government to play a leadership role in this regard," said Emily Gruenwoldt, CEO of Children's Healthcare Canada. "When we invest in the health of kids, we invest in the health of Canada."

Children's Healthcare Canada is calling on federal candidates to commit to the following measures:

Introduce a Pan-Canadian Children's Health and Wellbeing Strategy: A federally led, provincially supported national strategy that ensures a coordinated approach to identifying policy and investment priorities across all levels of government. This strategy would define measurable targets and timelines to enhance the experiences and outcomes of healthcare, ultimately improving health outcomes for children, youth, and families.





A federally led, provincially supported national strategy that ensures a coordinated approach to identifying policy and investment priorities across all levels of government. This strategy would define measurable targets and timelines to enhance the experiences and outcomes of healthcare, ultimately improving health outcomes for children, youth, and families. Dedicated, Ring-Fenced Funding for the Children's Health System: A Child Health Transfer with a minimum investment of $10 billion over the next decade to support provinces in improving physical and mental healthcare services for children, and advancing life-saving research.





A Child Health Transfer with a minimum investment of over the next decade to support provinces in improving physical and mental healthcare services for children, and advancing life-saving research. Support Families through Economic Uncertainty: An increase in the Canada Child Benefit, focusing on low-income households, to alleviate the financial stress caused by rising tariffs and inflation.

Children's Healthcare Canada annual conference "Right-Sizing Health Systems for Kids, Creating the Future Together" convenes representatives from the nation's 16 children's hospitals, community, rehabilitation and mental health hospitals, home care, palliative care and respite care agencies who work collaboratively to improve health outcomes for children. The conference is being held at the Westin Hotel in Ottawa on April 14 and 15. Discussions at the conference will focus on advancing lifelong health for populations through investments in children's health, understanding the political determinants of health, the role of precision medicine and artificial intelligence in treating the next generation of patients, and strategies to bolster the child health workforce.



Media are invited to cover the Conference, and we can make various child health experts and practitioners available for interviews.

SOURCE Children's Healthcare Canada

Media contact: Marjolaine Provost, Public Affairs Director, [email protected], 613-897-2485