Children's Healthcare Canada and the Pediatric Chairs of Canada Support Access to Healthcare for Transgender and Gender-Diverse Youth

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Children's Healthcare Canada and the Pediatric Chairs of Canada are dedicated to accelerating excellence in health systems serving children, youth and families, and that includes providing evidence-based gender-affirming care for transgender or gender-diverse youth. All care decisions must be made privately between individuals and their healthcare provider.

Gender identity, a critical facet of a young person's sense of self, first emerges in early childhood and evolves throughout childhood and adolescence [1]. Gender diversity must be respected as an expression of human diversity, and children and youth who seek gender-affirming care are entitled to receive timely access to healthcare that supports their development journey. Gender-affirming care can take multiple forms and is defined as care provided to an individual to support their gender identity; this care may be social, psychological or medical.

Our member organizations are dedicated to delivering highly specialized, individualized care for children and youth, and maintaining confidential relationships between all patients and their healthcare providers. They are focused on ensuring that every child, youth and family receives highly tailored, comprehensive and evidence-based services. Services for youth accessing gender-affirming care are no different.

All children and youth deserve acceptance, understanding and supportive care. Children's Healthcare Canada and the Pediatric Chairs of Canada remain steadfast advocates for Canada's youth, including those who are transgender and gender diverse.

