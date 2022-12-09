TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Bill C-35 is important legislation to enshrine the federal government's commitment to early learning and child care, says Unifor.

"We welcome the protection of child care investments for generations to come," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "Working parents need high-quality, affordable child care more than ever and we will continue to work with provincial, territorial and federal governments to make child care accessible to all."

Child care legislation will benefit generations of working parents (CNW Group/Unifor)

Unifor works with child care advocacy organizations across the country to fight for inclusive child care and monitor the implementation of the bi-lateral Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreements.

"We need to do everything we can to build systems to support workers and their families," said Tracey Ramsey, Director of the Unifor Women's Department. "Unifor activists will continue to push the federal government to secure funding to achieve a maximum daily parent fee of $10, ensure living wages for Early Childhood Educators, and that not-for-profit and public centres are prioritized."

Unifor represents child care workers and tens of thousands of workers who rely on child care services every day.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector and represents 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

