CHFA, Canada's Leading Trade Association Dedicated to Wellness Brands, Unveils Top Wellness Trends to Expect in 2025

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) unveiled its top natural health and wellness trends for 2025, set to be showcased at CHFA NOW Toronto next week.
Canada's largest natural health and wellness conference and trade show, CHFA NOW Toronto, will welcome 8,000 natural health and wellness leaders and retailers to Toronto's Enercare Centre from September 19 to 22. The annual event sees top retailers and manufacturers discover the latest innovations and trends in natural health, organic food, better-for-you snacks, clean beauty, healthy home, and lifestyle, and shapes what consumers can expect in 2025.
"The innovations showcased at this year's sold-out CHFA NOW trade show are tapping into the needs of the modern-day consumer, focusing on health and wellness issues born from global forces impacting many of us during this time. It's further proof that Canada's health and wellness brands are at the forefront of the global wellness market," said CHFA President and CEO Aaron Skelton.
Four influential trends from CHFA NOW Toronto that will hit retailers across Canada in 2025 are:
- Nighttime Nibbles: With global temperatures at record highs, consumers are adopting a nocturnal lifestyle, shifting everyday activities around weather patterns. Brands are providing Canadians with sleep-inducing whole-food meals, high-protein snacks, late-night sips and sleep aids, allowing consumers to enjoy life and prioritize sleep on their own schedule.
At CHFA NOW: Ross Chocolates' Dark Chocolate-Covered Almonds, Ideally Beverages' Straight Zzz Bedtime Beverage, Fit Treats' Chocolate Chip Cookies, and Better Bovine Extra Lean Beef Jerky.
- Postpartum Power: As society recognizes the urgent need for consistent postpartum care, brands are innovating products to nurture, celebrate and empathize with new parents. Consumers are reaching for products that consider the changing postpartum body, provide a support network, and focus on healing and strengthening.
At CHFA NOW: Activated Probiotics Biome Her Probiotic, Joni's Organic Incontinence Pads, and Proatein Mealz Protein Oatmeal.
- Joy Unwrapped: Consumers are twice as likely to purchase from brands that elicit joy and ease, so companies are implementing techniques to introduce surprise and excitement. For example, childlike colourways, tactile materials, universally accessible packaging, and efficient packaging allow consumers to discover their own connection and regulation to the product.
At CHFA NOW: Bob Snail Fruit Rolls, Epic Tofu, Todd's Better Snacks' Protein Puffs, Protein Candy and Fly By Jing.
- Vital Sips: Alternative beverages have been on the rise since no-and-low alcohol lifestyles were popularized, reflecting the growing consumer desire for health-conscious, diverse drink options. Innovations in flavours, ingredients, and functional benefits have pushed the boundaries, catering to consumers evolving tastes and broader wellness needs.
At CHFA NOW: Balloon Water Sparkling Water, Healtea Sparking and Non-Sparkling Tea, Remedy Drinks Kombucha and Guru Energy Waters.
About CHFA
The Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) is Canada's largest trade association dedicated to natural, organic and wellness products. As a national not-for-profit association, our members include manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and importers committed to getting more healthy living products into the hands of more Canadians. Visit chfa.ca for more info.
