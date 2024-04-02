CHFA, Canada's Largest Trade Association Dedicated to Natural, Organic and Wellness Brands, Releases Top Natural Health & Wellness Trends for 2025

TORONTO, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) announced the highly anticipated list of top natural health and wellness trends for 2025 that will be previewed at CHFA NOW Vancouver this week.

From April 3 to 5, Canada's largest natural health and wellness conference and trade show, CHFA NOW Vancouver , will welcome 8,000 natural health and wellness leaders and retailers. The annual event provides retailers and manufacturers the opportunity to discover the latest innovations and trends in natural health, organic food, better-for-you snacks, clean beauty, healthy home, and lifestyle, and shape what consumers will see on store shelves in 2025.

"We're thrilled to be back in Vancouver for CHFA NOW. This year, we're celebrating 60 years of representing Canada's natural, organic and wellness industry," said CHFA President and CEO Aaron Skelton. "We have always been an industry of disruptors, and this year's sold-out show filled with innovative entrepreneurs and brand builders from across the country proves this to be true now more than ever."

A peek at four emerging trends from CHFA NOW Vancouver that will hit retailers across Canada in 2025:

Healthy in a Hurry: Consumers are pushing for a simpler approach to maintaining a healthy diet. Brands are providing Canadians with more convenient, on-the-go snacks and drinks with short ingredient lists, limited amounts of added sugar, and a focus on whole foods—enabling consumers to effortlessly incorporate healthy products into daily routines.



At CHFA NOW: Beck's Broth Instant Coffee Sachet, Hippie Snacks Granola+, Eat Wholesome Chicken-Style Jackfruit, Sovör Snacking Avocado and Herbaland Snacks with Benefits.



Mood Food: As consumers continue to freely discuss anxiety, sadness, mood fluctuations, and sleep struggles, brands are innovating products to support them. Canadians are opting for functional products aimed at improving mental well-being, leading to an uptick in scientifically backed, natural-ingredient products that promote brain health, focus, and stress relief.



At CHFA NOW: Blume SuperBelly Hydration Powder, Purana Lions Mane Powder, Feed That Brain Gummies, Greenhouse Sparkling Water, and St. Francis Herb Farm Strest® .



Products for the Planet: Canadians are increasingly seeking out brands that contribute beyond individual health. To authentically address wellness, brands are demonstrating a commitment to products' broader impact on both people and the planet. For example, Mindful Fud Bee-Mindful Hunnie is made from rescued apples, making for a sweet solution that cares for the planet, Myni developed common cleaning product alternatives that reduce CO2, eliminate plastic, and offer products without toxicity, and Cheddies use real cheese from regenerative farming practices.



At CHFA NOW: Mindful Fud Bee-Mindful Hunnie, Myni Home Cleaners , Cheddies Classic Cheddar Crackers, Seedwise Cookies, Clusters and Granola, The Good Chocolatier Chocolate Bars, and Wize Sparkling Iced Tea.



Not So Guilty Pleasures: Taste is the most important factor when choosing food and drink, but rising health consciousness boosts demand for products that balance flavour with health. Canadians are gravitating towards better-for-you formulations that prioritize indulgent and familiar flavours and formats without the use of preservatives, artificial flavours and colours.



At CHFA NOW: Beck's Broth Instant Hot Chocolate Sachet, Poppi's Modern Soda, Humble Potato Chips' Ketchup Chips, Panela Lemon Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Edible Cookie Dough, Soft Crush De-Alcoholised Wine , and superfun! Superfood Hot Chocolate.





