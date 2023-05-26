GATINEAU, QC, May 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users that the Union Bridge on the Chaudière Crossing will be reopened to pedestrians and cyclists, but will remain closed to motorists. Access through the construction zone for pedestrians and cyclists will begin on:

Monday, May 29

The closure of the Union Bridge was a result of damage to the contractor's suspended working platform under the bridge caused by the recent high water levels. This recent closure has delayed the rehabilitation work and resulted in a delay in the full reopening of the crossing.

While pedestrians will have full access through the construction zone, cyclists will have to dismount and walk.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]