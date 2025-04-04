Chat IQ Introduces Proactive Resident Reminders to Streamline Rent Collection and Renewals

New feature will drive on-time payments and renewals with proactive notifications

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Yardi® has introduced new features in RentCafe® Chat IQ to streamline rent collection and lease renewals. These Chat IQ enhancements are available exclusively to clients using RentCafe CRM IQ, Yardi's customer-centric platform that connects property teams with residents through a single, integrated solution.

Chat IQ delivers payment reminders, renewal notices and follow-ups based on factors like due dates, late fees, lease expirations, resident status and outstanding balances. Messages are sent via email and text, helping residents stay informed and on track. Operators control the timing, audience and tone of each message, and artificial intelligence generates the content to sound natural and personalized every time.

"By automating routine outreach, property managers can reduce manual follow-ups while encouraging on-time payments and quicker renewal decisions," said Paul Yount, industry principal at Yardi. "When residents receive timely information and answers, they act faster. This gives teams a clearer picture of future occupancy, enabling more accurate forecasting and planning."

In addition to proactive messaging, Chat IQ can answer resident questions related to payments and renewals. Each interaction is automatically stored in the resident's record, giving leasing teams full visibility into communication history.

"Chat IQ and CRM IQ are an ideal combination for any property management organization, regardless of size," continued Yount. "Our new proactive resident messaging feature will help drive more on-time payments, faster renewal decisions and greater staff efficiency."

