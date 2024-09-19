Chartright Air Group Expands JetClub with new 10-Hour Membership Option

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Chartright Air Group, a leader in private aviation services across Canada, is proud to announce an exciting new addition to the Chartright JetClub Membership. In response to the increasing demand for simple and flexible private jet travel, Chartright proudly unveils a new 10-hour entry-level option.

A Simple and Cost-Effective Way to Fly Private

Chartright JetClub Chartright Air Group (CNW Group/Chartright)

The Chartright JetClub program is built on simplicity and value. Clients benefit from a straightforward cost structure with only two fees: an annual membership fee and an hourly rate for occupied flight time. This approach streamlines the private aviation experience, allowing clients to enjoy its convenience without the concern of a convoluted pricing structure.

There are three membership options—10, 25, and 50 hours—providing clients with flexibility to suit their travel needs, while still allowing for custom options. With three categories of jet aircraft, the program ensures complete coast-to-coast coverage, catering to a wide range of travel preferences.

Introducing the 10-Hour Program: Tailored for First-Time Members

The new 10-hour program option is designed for those seeking an introduction to Chartright JetClub. This entry-level membership provides most of the benefits of the Chartright JetClub, including the short one-year commitment, and no positioning fees. It is ideally suited for clients seeking to experience the benefits of Chartright JetClub with a reduced hourly commitment.

Graham Nierop, Director of Sales, comments: "We've heard and recognized the need for a more accessible entry into Chartright JetClub. Our new 10-hour program is ideal for those uncertain about their flying needs, offering a simple and flexible option for private travel without a larger commitment. Chartright JetClub is the solution for flying private, simply."

About Chartright Air Group

Chartright Air Group is a leading provider of private aviation services in Canada, with a reputation for delivering exceptional customer experiences through its fleet of jets and comprehensive aviation solutions. Chartright JetClub continues to set the standard in flexible, accessible private jet travel.

SOURCE Chartright

For more information on Chartright JetClub or to inquire about the 10-hour program, please visit www.chartright.com/jetclub or contact [email protected].