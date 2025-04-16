Chartright Air Group Expands Commitment to Growing Golf in Canada through Partnership with Golf Canada

The partnership champions the growth of golf across the country, with a shared vision of inspiring participation and excellence at every level of the sport.

TORONTO, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Chartright Air Group (Chartright), a proudly Canadian company and Canada's largest provider of private jet charter, is thrilled to announce its official partnership with Golf Canada and support of the RBC Canadian Open. The Chartright-Golf Canada partnership is founded in a shared commitment to increasing participation in sport and the support of player development at all levels -from beginners to professionals.

This partnership reflects Chartright's deep belief that Canadian communities and companies thrive when they support one another. By working with Golf Canada, Chartright is contributing to a long-term vision of positioning Canada as a global leader in golf. From enhancing accessibility to supporting high-performance athletes, the collaboration helps reinforce Canada's presence on the PGA TOUR and promotes the next generation of golf talent. Chartright has been named the exclusive Private Aviation Partner of the 2025 RBC Canadian Open and will be a Supporting Partner in the Championship Pro-Am taking place at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, in Caledon, Ont.

Mark Palmer, Chief Commercial Officer at Golf Canada, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are proud to partner with a Canadian company that brings a longstanding legacy in the private aviation industry and shares our commitment to growing the game of golf in Canada. Chartright's proven experience and alignment with our values make this collaboration a natural fit as we continue to elevate our men's National Open Championship."

Chartright has a longstanding history of transporting players, VIPs and partners to and from the RBC Canadian Open and other premier golf events. With the most diverse fleet in the country, Chartright is well-positioned to support the travel demands of golf's biggest moments – from spontaneous weekend escapes to tournament circuits.

Looking ahead, existing Chartright clients will have access to unique experiences and exclusive access tied to the RBC Canadian Open. Beyond the perks, this partnership reflects Chartright's dedication to supporting the areas that matter most to its clients. We're thrilled to collaborate with Golf Canada to strengthen the future of Canadian golf—and to play a role in helping the sport reach new heights across the country.

"This partnership brings together two established Canadian organizations with a shared commitment to excellence," said Adam Keller, President of Chartright. "Private aviation and golf both serve as platforms for connection, performance, and meaningful engagement. We're proud to support the continued growth of the sport in Canada and to contribute to the success of such a prestigious event."

About Chartright Air Group

Chartright Air Group is a leading Canadian aviation services provider, offering a full range of solutions including private jet charter, JetClub memberships, empty leg opportunities, aircraft management, FBO operations, maintenance, and aircraft sales and acquisition. Renowned for its unwavering commitment to safety, service excellence, and operational integrity, Chartright continues to set the standard in Canada's private aviation industry.

To learn more about Chartright Air Group, visit Chartright.com

ABOUT GOLF CANADA

Golf Canada is the National Sports Federation and governing body for golf in Canada representing 360,000 golfers and 1,522 member clubs across the country. A proud member of the Canadian Olympic Committee, Golf Canada's mission is to increase Canadian participation and excellence in golf. By investing in the growth of the sport and introducing more participants of all ages to the game, our vision is to be a world leader in golf. For more information about what Golf Canada is doing to support golf in your community, visit www.golfcanada.ca/.

About the 2025 RBC Canadian Open

Part of the FedEx Cup, stars of the PGA TOUR will compete at the RBC Canadian Open, June 4-8, 2025, at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ont. Conducted by Golf Canada for more than a century, the RBC Canadian Open provides an opportunity for Canada's top talents to compete against the world's best golfers while also creating a positive impact in the event's host community. Established in 1904, Canada's National Open Golf Championship is the third-oldest National Open Golf Championship worldwide next to the British Open and the U.S. Open. The RBC Canadian Open is proud to support First Tee - Canada as the event's official charity partner. For more information, visit www.rbccanadianopen.com

