Chartright Air Group, Bombardier, and Region of Waterloo International Airport Partner to Support Final Production and Certification of Global Aircraft

WATERLOO, ON, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Chartright Air Group, Canada's leading private aviation operator, is proud to join forces with Bombardier (BBD-B.TO) and the Region of Waterloo International Airport (YKF) to support the final production and quality assurance for Bombardier Global aircraft. Bombardier is recognized globally for producing the best-performing aircraft for the world's most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries.

As part of this collaboration, Bombardier has taken residency in Chartright's newly expanded hangar and FBO facility located at the Region of Waterloo International Airport. After select Bombardier Global aircraft roll off the production line at the company's Aircraft Assembly Centre at Pearson International Airport (YYZ), they will undergo a review and inspection at Chartright's facility in order obtain a Certificate of Airworthiness. This review is meant to resolve discrepancies before the aircraft is fully certified and serviceable for normal flight operations. The aircraft is subsequently flown from Chartright's YKF facility to Bombardier's Laurent Beaudoin Completion Centre in Montreal, Quebec (YUL), where it undergoes paint and interior installation.

Why Chartright and YKF or the Region of Waterloo International Airport?

Chartright's facility at YKF fulfills Bombardier's requirements for added production capability and its proximity to their new Toronto production facility at Pearson International Airport (YYZ). This arrangement provides the flexibility and support needed for efficient final production quality checks.

As Bombardier's largest Canadian customer, Chartright's unwavering commitment to product excellence and distinguished client service makes this partnership an ideal choice to support Bombardier's production needs.

"Our shared values of superior quality and exceptional service make this collaboration a natural fit," said Constantine Tsokas, Senior Vice President of Chartright. "Together with the Region of Waterloo International Airport, we are proud to support Bombardier's efforts to deliver the world's most exceptional business aircraft, providing a working environment which accommodates their requirements."

"Bombardier is proud to be working alongside Chartright Air Group and the Region of Waterloo International Airport on the final stages of production and certification for our industry-leading Global family of business jets," said Graham Kelly, Vice President, Toronto and Red Oak Operations, Bombardier. "This new collaboration allows us not only to support the local aviation industry in Waterloo, but to continue deepening our ties in Ontario."

YKF plays a supporting role by providing a flexible and accommodating environment for testing and certification flights. As one of Canada's fastest-growing airports, YKF provides the necessary infrastructure and support to handle the unique requirements for the final stages of aircraft production. Bombardier can conduct last-minute testing, maintenance flights, and certification activities in this conducive environment.

"We are excited to welcome Bombardier to YKF," said Karen Redman, Chair of the Region of Waterloo. "Supporting a global supply chain is another milestone in establishing Waterloo Region as a hub for aviation and aerospace. The continued investment in our airport continues to pave the way for economic growth and job creation across the region. Congratulations to Chartright and Bombardier. YKF is proud to play a part in delivery of business aircraft around the world."

Supporting Canadian Aviation Excellence

This collaboration underscores the importance of collaboration within the Canadian aviation sector, with Chartright, Bombardier, and Region of Waterloo International Airport working together to achieve one goal: getting some of the best business jets in the world airborne.

About Chartright:

Chartright Air Group is a leading Canadian aviation services provider, offering a full range of solutions including private jet charter, JetClub memberships, empty leg opportunities, aircraft management, FBO operations, maintenance, and aircraft sales and acquisition. Renowned for its unwavering commitment to safety, service excellence, and operational integrity, Chartright continues to set the standard in Canada's private aviation industry.

To learn more about Chartright Air Group, visit Chartright.com

For more information, please contact:

Jessie Recchia,

Marketing Manager,

Chartright Air Group

[email protected]

About Bombardier:

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world's best-performing aircraft for the world's most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier's performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

For more information, please contact:

Stephanie Faraggi

Advisor, Public Relations and Communications

Bombardier

[email protected]

About the Region of Waterloo International Airport (YKF):

The Region of Waterloo International Airport is a full-service facility which supports commercial, corporate and general aviation. YKF is owned and operated by the Regional Municipality of Waterloo, Ontario (Canada). For more information visit waterlooairport.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Lynsey Slupeiks,

Manager, Corporate Communications

Region of Waterloo

[email protected]

SOURCE Chartright