Charlottetown residents to benefit from green and community infrastructure investments

CHARLOTTETOWN, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in green and recreational infrastructure helps create dynamic, healthy communities for residents and their families. The governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island recognize that strategic investments in infrastructure play a key role in supporting livable communities while creating good jobs that help grow the middle class.

Today, Sean Casey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, and Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Steven Myers, Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy, Government of Prince Edward Island, and His Worship, Philip Brown, Mayor of the City of Charlottetown, announced funding for six wastewater and community infrastructure projects in the City of Charlottetown.

Two projects will see improvements to the city's wastewater services including upgrades to Charlottetown's Wastewater Treatment Plant as well as improvements to seven sewer lift stations across the city. These projects will increase the city's capacity to manage and treat wastewater, leading to a cleaner environment for residents.

Other projects will see improvements to recreation spaces in the city, including expanding Victoria Park, improving accessibility in Queen Elizabeth Park, and improving access to the Parkman Soccer Complex, the Acadian Forest Park, and nearby walking and biking trails via Wrights Creek Bridge. These projects will provide increased opportunities for Charlottetown residents and their families to come together and stay active, while also increasing recreational tourism in the area.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $5.9 million in the six projects through its Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Province of Prince Edward Island is contributing over $6.5 million, and the municipality is contributing the remainder.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada recognizes that modern wastewater services, and accessible community and recreational spaces are key to creating healthy communities for families, friends and visitors to gather and be active. The infrastructure projects announced today will improve the quality of life for Charlottetown residents and increase tourism potential in this beautiful city."

Sean Casey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Green space, walking and cycling trails, ball fields and other community recreation spaces all make Prince Edward Island a great place to live. Investments in any Island community make our whole province stronger."

The Honourable Steven Myers, Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy, Government of Prince Edward Island

"We wish to thank the Federal and Provincial governments for their continued cooperation and support on infrastructure projects in the Birthplace of Confederation. This multi-level commitment shows that all levels of government share the goal of creating healthy communities with a focus on the environment and overall quality of life of our residents. These projects will have a lasting legacy for future generations."

Philip Brown, Mayor of the City of Charlottetown

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. These investments complement the Atlantic Growth Strategy, a federal-provincial action plan aimed at stimulating economic growth in the region through five priority areas:

Skilled workforce/Immigration;



Innovation;



Clean growth and climate change;



Trade and investment;



Infrastructure.

Backgrounder

Charlottetown residents to benefit from green and community infrastructure investments

Joint federal and provincial funding will support six projects in the City of Charlottetown, including recreational, wastewater and community infrastructure improvements.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $5.9 million towards these six projects through the Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component – National and Regional Projects (NRP), the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) and the Community, Culture, and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Prince Edward Island is contributing over $6.5 million. The City of Charlottetown is responsible for the remainder of the project costs.

Project Information:

Project Name Fund Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal Charlottetown Wastewater Treatment Plant Resiliency Improvements GIS The project consists of upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant in Charlottetown. The scope of the work includes the addition of a third primary clarifier, which will allow for continuous removal of solid particulates, as well as auxiliary equipment. $2,640,000 $2,199,780 $2,060,220 Sewer Lift Stations Rehabilitation and Enhancement GIS The project will see the rehabilitation of sewer lift stations to improve wastewater management and capacity. The project includes pumping upgrades, valving and pipe replacements at four lift stations, and enhancements at three medium- sized stations. $1,320,000 $1,099,890 $1,030,110 Victoria Park Expansion Project NRP The project will see the redevelopment of institutional building and site to expand the adjacent Victoria Park, which is extensively utilized for recreational activities. $1,283,333 $2,586,667 $0 Queen Elizabeth Park Paving Pathways CCRIS The project includes upgrades to one kilometer of gravel pathways that circle the park, including improvements to the sub-base and addition of asphalt surface to all the pathways in the park. $88,000 $73,326 $68,674 Wrights Creek Bridge Renewal CCRIS Upgrades to the bridge will enable full access from Acadian Drive to the Parkman Soccer Complex, the Acadian Forest Park, walking trails, mountain bike trails. The project will also provide future access to the former East Royalty Landfill Site $528,000 $439,956 $412,044 City Diamond Light Poles and Fixtures Replacement CCRIS The work includes removing old lighting system, installing new poles, upgrading wiring, installing new LED light fixtures and new control panel. $132,000 $109,989 $103,011

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Prince Edward Island: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/pe-eng.html

Atlantic Growth Strategy: http://www.acoa-apeca.gc.ca/ags-sca/Eng/atlantic-growth.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Katie MacDonald, Communications Officer, Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy, PEI, 902-914-3996, katiemacdonald@gov.pe.ca; Jennifer Gavin, Communications Officer, City of Charlottetown, 902-629-4102, jgavin@charlottetown.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

