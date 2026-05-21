Inspired by the iconic number that has defined Leclerc's life and career, the blend brings together 16 exceptional whiskies, each aged a minimum of 16 years. Developed alongside Chivas Regal Master Blender Sandy Hyslop, the release reflects a shared pursuit of precision, ambition and craftsmanship.

As excitement builds ahead of race weekend in Montreal, Chivas Regal 16 Limited-Edition will be available nationally at select retailers across Canada. The launch marks a major moment for the brand in Canada, giving consumers the opportunity to experience Leclerc's debut signature blend firsthand ahead of one of the country's most anticipated cultural and sporting weekends.

In Montreal, Chivas Regal will bring the collaboration to life through a series of premium retail and on-premise activations throughout race weekend. This includes a takeover at SAQ Sélection Angrignon, where consumers will have the opportunity to discover and sample Chivas Regal 16 Limited-Edition firsthand, alongside curated experiences with key hospitality partners across the city. From elevated serves to exclusive nightlife moments, Chivas Regal will immerse consumers and some of Canada's leading influencers in the energy of one of the country's most anticipated weekends.

"16 has always been more than a number to me - it's something I've carried my whole career." said Charles Leclerc, Global Brand Ambassador, Chivas Regal. "Going to Scotland, seeing the distilleries, understanding the obsession behind every cask inspired me to create my own blend. Chivas Regal and I share the same belief that the standard you set today is just the starting point. I pushed Sandy to go further. He pushed me to think differently. Chivas Regal 16 felt like the natural next step in our partnership, creating something truly extraordinary together."

At the heart of both Leclerc and Chivas Regal is a shared belief that excellence is never static; it's something continuously shaped, refined and redefined over time.

"Charles didn't just put his name to this. He was in the room, making decisions, pushing back. He gravitated toward the character that defines Chivas Regal: rich, layered, built with real depth. What we've created together is a blend that's unmistakably his and unmistakably ours." said Sandy Hyslop, Master Blender, Chivas Regal.

On the nose, sweet mandarin, raisins and manuka honey give way to warm cinnamon and sticky toffee. The palate moves through orange marmalade and apple cake into toasted oak and ginger spice. The finish: rich, velvety and long.

Raise a glass to the pursuit of better. Watch the hero film here.

Please enjoy Chivas Regal responsibly and never drink and drive.

Chivas Regal 16 Riviera Manhattan Signature Serve:

This hero serve combines classic whisky cues with the flavours of the French Riviera.

1 oz Chivas Regal CL16

0.75 oz Sweet Vermouth

0.5 oz Chambord

1 oz Soda Water

Glass: Rocks

Ice: Large block cube

Garnish: Blackberry & Thyme

Chivas Regal 16 Tasting Notes:

On the nose: Sweet mandarin slices and juicy raisins combine with manuka honey and subtle violet cream chocolates. Luscious sticky toffee pudding, cinnamon bon bons and almond croissants.

In the palate: Homemade orange marmalade served with freshly baked apple cake, leads into toasted oak and dark toffee, laden with warming cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger spice and a hint of hazelnut.

The finish: Rich, velvety and spiced

About Chivas Regal:

Chivas Regal's spiritual home lies at Strathisla distillery in Scotland. It exports whisky and spirit drinks to more than 100 countries across the world. Chivas Regal sells more than 4.5 million nine-litre cases every year.

Founding brothers James and John Chivas pioneered the art of whisky blending in 19th century Scotland through a tireless work ethic and expressing a constant drive for excellence, bold entrepreneurial energy and community building.

Their values inspired the Chivas Regal ethos 'I Rise We Rise', a rallying cry for the next generation of spirits drinkers who elevate themselves and those around them, forging new paths to success and blending greatness with generosity.

Today, Chivas Regal brings this spirit to life through its long-standing association with global sports culture. The brand has recently expanded its strong commitment to sporting success as Team Partner of the Scuderia Ferrari HP team and as Official Whisky Partner of Arsenal FC.

Launched in 1909, Chivas Regal was the original luxury blended Scotch whisky. Chivas Regal has been integral to the growth of the Scotch whisky category worldwide – with a retail sales value of over €2bn. The Chivas Regal range blends timeless classics with modern innovation and includes Chivas Regal 12, Chivas Regal 18 and Chivas Regal 25 as key products, and it has recently started expanding into spirit drink innovations.

www.chivas.com

SOURCE Corby Spirit and Wine Limited (Communications)

For further information: Please contact: [email protected]