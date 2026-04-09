Coming In Hot: ABSOLUT® and TABASCO® Bring The Heat With New Spicy Vodka

Crafted by fusing ABSOLUT Vodka with a unique and completely natural essence created from the fermented, aged red pepper mash used to make TABASCO® Sauce - ABSOLUT® TABASCO™ delivers the distinctive heat and aroma of the world's most famous pepper sauce in the world's leading premium vodkas.

"At ABSOLUT®, we've always embraced bold, unexpected ideas, and this collaboration is no exception," said Maura Cowan, VP of Marketing, Corby Spirit and Wine Limited. "Canadians are looking to feel the heat, and what better way to deliver it than by blending our premium smooth vodka with one of the world's most iconic hot sauces."

The new TABASCO® Sauce-flavoured vodka comes amid strong, growing demand for hotter flavours. Consumers are craving heat now more than ever, with sales of spicy vodka forecasted to increase 27 per cent by 2029. Whether it's an iconic Caesar with extra kick or a Spicy Lemonade, ABSOLUT® TABASCO™ is here for the moment - a smooth-tasting vodka with a heat that builds to leave a warm feeling on the lips with every sip.

"We are thrilled to bring the unique flavour of TABASCO® Sauce to ABSOLUT®'s smooth premium vodka. We share a rich heritage and a commitment to quality - and this new partnership is a testament to both. It's the perfect match. ABSOLUT® TABASCO™ is the purest form of heat ever bottled for adventurous flavour lovers everywhere," said Kate Neuhaus, Director of Global Marketing Communications at McIlhenny Company.

Founded in 1868 on Avery Island, Louisiana, where it is still produced today, TABASCO® Sauce uses just three ingredients: handpicked red peppers, salt and vinegar. Once mashed together, the red pepper mix is aged and fermented in reclaimed oak barrels for up to three years, creating the sauce's subtle, unique flavour.

ABSOLUT® Vodka is also made using just three natural ingredients - pristine water sourced from a local deep well, a proprietary strain of yeast and winter wheat grown on nearby farms. This premium vodka is only distilled in the small town of Åhus in Southern Sweden, using the same continuous distillation process introduced by its Swedish founder, L.O. Smith, in the 1870s.

The brands' rich heritages come together through the design of the ABSOLUT® TABASCO™ bottle. It seamlessly blends their iconic bottles into one; the colours and diamond label shout TABASCO® Sauce, but the apothecary-inspired shape is unmistakably ABSOLUT® Vodka.

To kick off the launch, ABSOLUT® and TABASCO® reignited brunch with a kick, transforming one of Toronto's newest hotspots--The Frederick--into a high-energy brunch party celebrating the Canadian debut. Guests were among the first to sample the new spicy vodka, featured in a lineup of bold cocktails and expertly paired dishes that showcased the perfect balance of the brands' iconic flavours.

ABSOLUT® TABASCO™ is now available at bars, restaurants and retailers across Canada. Visit ABSOLUT® TABASCO™ – Chili Pepper Flavored Vodka to learn more and follow the heat.

About the bottle

ABSOLUT lends its unmistakable silhouette as the canvas, elevated by a crisp white logotype that anchors the design in its pure Scandinavian roots. At the same time, TABASCO® brings its distinctive diamond symbol to the bottle. At the heart of the bottle, the signature ABSOLUT brushstroke was re-imagined through TABASCO® Brand's screen-printed diamond logo, magnified through the glass to create a vivid interplay between both design worlds. The result is a striking visual fusion: the white ABSOLUT logotype and the TABASCO® diamond standing proud, framed by its classic red, green colours and crystal clarity. The design aims to keep every key element of both brands intact and push their expressions into new territory – a meeting of heritage and creativity to form the perfect spicy edition bottle.

Key Serves

Spicy Caesar

1.5 oz ABSOLUT®TABASCO™

5 oz. Caesar Mix

2 dashes Worcestershire Sauce

Lemon wedge and celery stick

How to Mix

Fill a mixing glass with ice

Add all the ingredients

Stir and pour into a highball glass

Garnish with a lemon wedge and celery stick

Spicy Lemonade

1 oz. ABSOLUT® TABASCO™

4 oz. Lemonade

Lemon 1 wheel

Spice Rim

How to Mix

Rim a highball glass with Cajun seasoning and fill with ice.

Add ABSOLUT® TABASCO™, top it up with your favourite fresh lemonade and garnish with a lemon wheel.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited ("Corby") is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits, wines and ready-to-drink beverages. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Polar Ice® vodka, Lamb's® rum, and McGuinness® liqueurs, Cottage Springs® and Nude® ready-to-drink beverages, as well as Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as Absolut® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, and Mumm® champagne. Corby also represents Vinarchy's Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, and Campo Viejo® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, or Instagram.

About McIlhenny Company and TABASCO® Brand

From our home on Avery Island, Louisiana, McIlhenny Company produces TABASCO® Brand products, including the legendary TABASCO® Original Red Sauce. A household and restaurant staple around the world, TABASCO® Sauce is sold in more than 195 countries and territories and labelled in more than 36 languages and dialects. With more than 155 years of pepper expertise, our family-owned and operated company is constantly experimenting with new flavours and products to carry on our legacy of exciting the world's most popular food and drinks. Our core range of pepper sauces includes TABASCO® Original Red Sauce, TABASCO® Jalapeño Sauce, TABASCO® Chipotle Sauce, TABASCO® Sweet Chili Sauce, TABASCO® Sriracha, TABASCO® Habanero Sauce, TABASCO® Scorpion Sauce, TABASCO® Buffalo Style Sauce, and our new TABASCO® Salsa Picante.

SOURCE Corby Spirit and Wine Limited (Communications)

For more information or interview requests, please contact: Aleksandra Kaliszuk | Senior Account Manager | [email protected]