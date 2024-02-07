MONTRÉAL, Feb. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) today announced that Charles Emond's mandate has been renewed for a five-year period concluding on February 6, 2029. This appointment by the CDPQ Board of Directors was approved today by the Government of Québec pursuant to the organization's incorporating act.

"Over the past four years, under Charles Emond's leadership, CDPQ has delivered solid results in an atypical environment marked by unusual market conditions. In this context, and supported by his team, he introduced key strategic changes to the CDPQ portfolio to generate results that meet depositors' needs and create value added. At the same time, CDPQ significantly grew its assets in Québec and mobilized its teams around several structuring projects in real estate and infrastructure," said Jean St-Gelais, Chairman of CDPQ's Board of Directors. "CDPQ will have to continue to navigate a complex context as it executes its mission in the coming years. As such, and in light of Charles Emond's remarkable performance in recent years, the Board of Directors has decided to renew his mandate now," he added.

"We're facing tremendous challenges. The global environment has been volatile and uncertain since 2020—and that will continue. To achieve our ambitious objectives and keep striving to serve our depositors better in these back-to-back extremes, we must continue to evolve as an organization," stated Charles Emond, President and Chief Executive Officer of CDPQ. "We're privileged to work for an institution whose unique signature—constructive capital—is a great calling card that opens doors to the best partners and best opportunities around the world. CDPQ is also the pension fund most present in its local economy globally. I would like to thank the Board for their trust and I'm extremely proud to start this new chapter with the Executive Committee and all our teams."

Mr. Emond's second mandate is effective today.

ABOUT CDPQ

At CDPQ, we invest constructively to generate sustainable returns over the long term. As a global investment group managing funds for public pension and insurance plans, we work alongside our partners to build enterprises that drive performance and progress. We are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As at June 30, 2023, CDPQ's net assets totalled CAD 424 billion. For more information, visit cdpq.com, consult our LinkedIn or Instagram pages, or follow us on X.

CDPQ is a registered trademark owned by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.

For more information

MEDIA RELATIONS TEAM

+ 1 514 847-5493

[email protected]

SOURCE CDPQ