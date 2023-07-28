Charges laid against Islamic State financier in Canada's terrorist financing investigation

TORONTO, July 28, 2023 /CNW/ - A 34-year-old man is charged with terrorism-related offences following an investigation led by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Federal Policing Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET).

The Greater Toronto Area, INSET - Terrorist Financing Team has been investigating Toronto resident Khalilullah Yousuf since March, 2021. The RCMP alleges that Yousuf is part of an international network of Islamic State supporters who utilize online and encrypted messaging platforms to provide recruitment and financial support to the Islamic State.

The investigation revealed that Yousuf made and disseminated pro-Islamic State propaganda on social media for the purposes of radicalizing and recruiting people to the terrorist group. It is alleged that Yousuf also conspired with an overseas member of the Islamic State to commit terrorist attacks against foreign embassies in Afghanistan as well as providing propaganda and research related to attacks conducted in Afghanistan against foreign nationals.

Khalilullah Yousuf was arrested and is charged with;

Providing, making, available property and services for terrorist purposes, contrary to Section 83.03 of the Criminal Code of Canada ,





Participation in activity of terrorist group, contrary to Section 83.18 of the Criminal Code of Canada and,





and, Facilitating terrorist activity, contrary to Section 83.19 of the Criminal Code of Canada

Yousuf remains in custody pending a future court appearance. As the criminal investigation is ongoing and before the courts, the RCMP will not be making any further comments at this time.

International cooperation is of utmost importance in complex terrorist financing investigations as these crimes generally transcend national boundaries and involve intricate worldwide networks. In this case, international cooperation was crucial in allowing the RCMP to uncover the full extent of illicit activities and identifying key individuals involved. The RCMP would like to thank the Financial Reporting Transactions and Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC), the Guardia Civil of Spain and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for their inestimable and continuous assistance with this investigation.

"No matter what challenges terrorist financing investigations present, GTA INSET remains committed to protecting public safety by stopping those responsible for promoting and funding terror. I am grateful for the collaboration between all agencies to end this source of support for the Islamic State." - Superintendent James Parr, Officer in Charge, O Division GTA/SW INSET

Fast Facts

The Terrorist Financing Team is part of the RCMP Federal Policing Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET). Its role is to investigate crimes related to terrorist financing with the intent to identify and disrupt those who are involved in such crimes

